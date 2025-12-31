America Will Always Be Western Civilization's Last Best Hope, No Matter What Happens Elsewhere or What Crazy Ideas Captivate the Rest of the West
My good friend Ron Stein shared a 3-minute video with me that will make you love America like never before. It speaks for itself to the generations and the values on which our nation and our culture are founded. There is always hope for the West when this can happen:
#America #DominickCritelli #NationalAnthem
Truly inspiring, thank you for this post.
Dear Tom, you give us reasons every day to Love America! This is like the best of the best!!AS David said,Truly Inspiring!!