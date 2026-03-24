Winston Marshall is a British podcaster, political debater and musician. He was, in fact, the former banjoist and lead guitarist for Mumford & Sons, a name that will be familiar with many readers (“I Will Wait”). He’s no longer a member of the band but now has a wonderful podcast where he does long-form interviews.

He recently did one with the great Kathryn Porter. It is quite excellent, although an hour and 23 minutes in length. If you want to learn what Kathryn thinks about our Shale Revolution and desire a quick explanation of why solar and wind make no sense, start at 26:35 and listen awhile. You won’t regret it!

Enjoy!

#WinstonMarshall #KathrynPorter #UK #Europe #Electricity #Energy #Blackouts

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