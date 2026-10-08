Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ronald Stein's avatar
Ronald Stein
Oct 8

Germany and California are in need of an energy education, as both are oblivious to reality that raw crude oil is useless black tar, unless there a multi-billion-dollar refinery available to manufacture that raw crude oil into usable transportation fuels, and the oil derivatives that are the basis of more than 6,000 products in today’s materialistic world.

Bad news: Diesel fuel flow recovery may take YEARS !

In February, the Gulf and Russia together supplied nearly half of the world's seaborne diesel.

The loss of diesel transportation fuel refinery capacity in Russia and the Gulf from the war, and from California refinery shutdowns, may take YEARS to replace the worldwide refinery supply chain demand for diesel fuel.

Reply
Share
Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
Oct 8

The times have changed and the morals and ethics of the millennials and younger is a stark contrast to that of the baby boomer generation. The clash comes with the baby boomers not accepting the changes and not accepting the youngsters wanting it all paid for by others and not by themselves.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Thomas J Shepstone · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture