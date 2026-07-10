Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
24m

We need to be producing our own with our mines and processing plants. Until our basic extractive industries are operational we will continue to be dependent on foreign actors. The situation needs to start with getting staff at government agencies who process permits instead of slow walking them, shelving them, and denying for nefarious claims.

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Daniel Meegan's avatar
Daniel Meegan
2h

Greenland

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