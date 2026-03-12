Did you know next Tuesday, March 17, 2026, is World Shale Energy Day, and it’s been going on for several years now? Well, it has, and in honor of the event, I asked Perplaxity to assemble an article summarizing how shale energy has benefited America, how it could help the UK, and how Germany blew it all with its Energiewende. What I received back is pretty good and so I share with you, readers, to help you talk up shale energy to the Irish among us, We’re all Irish, of course, on St. Patrick’s Day!

Shale oil and gas have transformed America’s energy landscape, delivering lower prices, stronger energy security, and a powerful competitive edge for U.S. industry—and they could do the same for countries sitting atop untapped resources like the UK’s Bowland Shale. America’s shale advantage Horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing unlocked vast shale formations such as the Marcellus, Bakken, and Eagle Ford, turning the United States from a narrative of scarcity into one of abundance. Over little more than a decade, shale gas alone dramatically increased domestic supply, driving down U.S. natural‑gas prices for households, manufacturers, and power generators. Studies for Congress and independent research groups consistently find that this surge has supported hundreds of thousands of jobs, billions in new investment, and broader gains in GDP across producing regions and supply chains. Economically, shale has meant more than just employment on rigs and in pipe yards. It has anchored petrochemical complexes, revived fertilizer production, and given energy‑intensive industries a long‑term reason to stay and expand in the United States rather than relocate to higher‑cost jurisdictions. Analyses of the shale revolution indicate large positive net benefits in regions like Pennsylvania and the broader Appalachian basin, with billions in added output and tens of thousands of jobs that would not have existed without shale development. Nationally, one industry‑commissioned study calculated that oil and gas, built heavily on shale, supported over 11 million American jobs and nearly 1.7 trillion dollars in economic impact in 2019. Lower emissions and reliable power Critics often paint oil and gas as obstacles to climate progress, but the shale story in America is the opposite. Modern gas turbines emit reduced greenhouse gases per unit of electricity, while offering the flexibility to ramp up and down quickly. Recent empirical work on the U.S. shale boom finds that between 2007 and 2019, shale‑driven gas growth was associated with substantial reductions in both per‑capita CO₂ and total greenhouse‑gas emissions, contributing to a “greener” energy profile even before counting the benefits of improved industrial efficiency. Equally important is reliability. Shale gas and tight‑oil plays deliver fuels that can be dispatched on demand, forming a baseload and balancing backbone for the grid. As more intermittent wind and solar enter the system, grid operators still need firm capacity that can respond when the wind drops or clouds roll in. Gas‑fired plants, fueled by abundant domestic shale, play that role in the U.S.—keeping the lights on, backing up renewables, and avoiding the extreme price spikes and scarcity risks that come when intermittent sources lack adequate firm support.

Lessons from Germany’s Energiewende

Germany’s Energiewende offers a cautionary example of what happens when intermittency is embraced without an equally robust plan for firm generation. As nuclear plants were retired and coal capacity scheduled for phase‑out, wind and solar expanded rapidly, but periods of “Dunkelflaute”—dark, windless weather—have repeatedly exposed the limits of a system overly reliant on variable sources. Recent reports describe sharp short‑term price spikes during these calm, cloudy stretches, with expensive fossil‑fueled generation and constrained baseload capacity driving up wholesale prices.

German grid and industry experts now emphasize the need for new, flexible gas‑fired power plants as an explicit complement to renewables, accepting that no serious transition can proceed without firm backup. The federal plan explicitly envisions gas plants as a “transitional technology,” to be used when wind and solar cannot provide sufficient energy, underlining that baseload—or at least dispatchable—capacity is not optional. In other words, Germany’s experience confirms what American grid operators already know: intermittent sources require a strong, responsive conventional backbone, and natural gas from shale is an ideal candidate for that role.

The squandered potential of UK shale

Across the Atlantic, Britain sits atop significant shale resources, particularly in the Bowland‑Hodder region of northern England. The British Geological Survey’s early 2013 assessment suggested 23 to 65 trillion cubic meters of gas in place in the Bowland, an enormous figure that ignited hopes of a UK shale renaissance. Subsequent technical work has revised the practically recoverable portion downward, but even the more conservative 2019 estimate of around 4 trillion cubic meters of potential resources is substantial in the context of current UK gas consumption.

Yet, instead of carefully developing and testing this domestic endowment under stringent environmental and safety standards, the UK has lurched toward moratoria and political bans on fracking.

This has left the country more dependent on imported gas and more exposed to global price shocks, even as it pours subsidies into wind and solar capacity that cannot by themselves guarantee reliability in a cloudy, often windless island climate. Meanwhile, the need for backup capacity has not disappeared; gas networks and dispatchable power stations still must stand ready, their fixed costs spread over fewer operating hours—one reason why bills can rise even as more subsidized renewables are built.

For the UK, a rational energy policy would put its own shale resources to work as a strategic, lower‑carbon complement to renewables. Carefully regulated exploration and development of the Bowland Shale could bolster energy security, reduce reliance on volatile imports, and provide competitive gas‑fired power and heat while Britain continues to develop nuclear, storage, and other long‑term low‑carbon options. Instead of treating shale as an enemy, policymakers could embrace it as the same kind of economic and strategic asset that it has proven to be in the United States.

