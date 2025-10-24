If you wonder whether or not we’re correct about Net Zero a/k/a the New Green Deal collapsing of its own weight, I direct you to what’s taking place in the UK.

Here’s the latest news from The Telegraph (Hat Tip: JoNova):

Sir Tony Blair has urged Ed Miliband to abandon his clean power targets and slash expensive green levies. The Tony Blair Institute (TBI), the former prime minister’s think tank, warned that a pledge to decarbonise UK electricity by 2030 was destroying industry and damaging households. The target to ditch fossil fuels puts Labour at risk by pushing voters towards Reform UK before next year’s crucial Scottish, Welsh and English regional elections. Ryan Wain from the TBI urged the Energy Secretary to instead focus on making electricity much cheaper to stop “Right-wing populists” undermining support for net zero.

So, the Labour Party has effectively joined the opposition or is at least pretending to do so to save its butt. This is after the Reform Party read the tea leaves and concluded it needed to be against Net Zero:

The Net Zero target, a key commitment of successive governments to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, would be abandoned under Farage’s plan.



Analysts warn this would undermine Britain’s international climate pledges and weaken the country’s role in global energy transitions.

And, the Conservative Party, to pull its own butt out of the pot of burning oil, has recently decided they need to turn around and run backward, too. Francis Menton explains:

In today’s New York Post there is an op-ed by Kemi Badenoch, the new Conservative Party leader and prospective PM should the Conservatives win the next election. (It is not obvious that they will do so, since the next election could be years away, and another party called Reform UK — also net zero opponents — leads both Labour and the Conservatives in the polls.). Ms. Badenoch’s op-ed covers multiple topics, including immigration and the Middle East as well as energy. Here are some things she has to say on the topic of energy: [A] place I agree with this White House is on energy. Cheap energy is the foundation of a growing economy. No serious politician can talk about putting money in people’s pockets if they’re also doing things that make energy bills more expensive. . . . [I]n Britain, Labour ministers are so obsessed with chasing net-zero targets that they’re making life harder for ordinary families. . . . We’re sitting on North Sea oil and gas, yet the government refuses to grant new licenses. We’re now in the crazy position of importing gas from our near-neighbors Norway, who are getting stuck into those same oil fields in the North Sea. The Conservatives came close to destroying the party by joining the Left’s net zero crusade. The current u-turn may or may not be enough to save the party. However, adding the Conservatives’ position in the polls to that of Reform UK would indicate that opposition to net zero is now close to if not an absolute majority electoral position. That represents an enormous swing in a few short years.

So, all three major UK political parties now recognize Net Zero has become anathema to a citizenry they thought was with them. That they foolishly thought this illustrates how politicians, upon taking office, seem to totally lose complete touch with the public. Perhaps this is because it’s in their interest to do so, either to get rich quickly or cocoon themselves away from all risks of not getting reelected. Regardless, at the exact moment they take their oath of office, they immediately start viewing the public as a scary enemy. They simply accept what works for them and seems to be politically correct at the moment, that is, until it’s not. We are now there.

