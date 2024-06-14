Sometimes, all you need is math.

That is the case with a short study authored by:

(a) Richard Lindzen from Department of Earth, Atmospheric, and Planetary Sciences at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology,

(b) William Happer from the Department of Physics at Princeton University, and

(c) William van Wijngaarden from the Department of Physics and Astronomy, at the York University.

The study is titled “Net Zero Averted Temperature Increase” and here are the abstract and conclusion (emphasis added):

Using feedback-free estimates of the warming by increased atmospheric carbon dioxide (CO2) and observed rates of increase, we estimate that if the United States (U.S.) eliminated net CO2 emissions by the year 2050, this would avert a warming of 0.0084 ºC (0.015 ºF), which is below our ability to accurately measure. If the entire world forced net zero CO2 emissions by the year 2050, a warming of only 0.070 ºC (0.13 ºF) would be averted. If one assumes that the warming is a factor of 4 larger because of positive feedbacks, as asserted by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), the warming averted by a net zero U.S. policy would still be very small, 0.034 ºC (0.061 ºF). For worldwide net zero emissions by 2050 and the 4-times larger IPCC climate sensitivity, the averted warming would be 0.28 ºC (0.50 ºF)…

…there appears to be no credible scenario where driving U.S. emissions of CO2 to zero by the year 2050 would avert a temperature increase of more than a few hundredths of a degree centigrade. The immense costs and sacrifices involved would lead to a reduction in warming approximately equal to the measurement uncertainty. It would be hard to find a better example of a policy of all pain and no gain.

This is the cold, hard math of a climate crisis that’s more of an anticlimax than anything. So, why all the drama? Well, obviously, it’s about something else and that something else is money and power. For the grifters, it’s about the trillions to be stolen from ordinary people, though their governments and their utilities, to fund one green elephant after another. For the clownish empire builders, it’s one of several vehicles for achieving domination of others via a “great reset” of some sort, ala Klaus Schwab.

It’s that simple, folks.

#ClimateCrisis #Temperature #NetZero #ClimateChange #ClimateEmergency #Emissions #ClimateSensivity

Share