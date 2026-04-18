All Hail, Anthony Fauci, the Man Who Made It Possible to Challenge Phony Climate Science!
Marc Morano gave a dynamite presentation at the Heartland Institute’s “International Conference on Climate Change” that simply must be watched, as he lays out why climate alarmism is in a big retreat today:
Here’s a hint at what to expect as Morano explains who made it possible to question supposed climate science, so enjoy:
It’s an outstanding presentation!
#ClimateScience #AnthonyFauci #MarcMorano #ClimateConference #HeartlandInstitute #Climate