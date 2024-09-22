Alex Epstein testified before the House Budget Committee last week and laid bare the reality and threat of something he properly causes 'government-dictated green energy.” A video of his presentation, along with a transcript, including comments and questions by Budget Committee members, may be found at Epstein's “Energy Talking Points” substack. I encourage all readers to check it out. His open remarks are set out below:

Thank you. My name is Alex Epstein. I’m a nonpartisan philosopher and energy expert. I’m very grateful today to share with members of both parties my analysis of what I call government-dictated green energy, which is the essential energy policy of the Biden-Harris administration and of much of today's world.

The basic idea of government-dictated green energy is that the government should force us to rapidly reduce our use of fossil fuel energy and replace it with so-called “green energy,” mostly solar and wind, such that we reach net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 at the latest.

There are three basic truths you need to know about the costs of government-dictated green energy. And I think these are really under-appreciated even by critics.

One is they have been enormous so far.

Two is they would have been catastrophic had it not been for the resistance of their opponents. This is very important when you hear the Biden administration has record production. That’s in spite of them, not because of them.

And three, they will be apocalyptic if not stopped in the future.

So let’s talk about the cost so far of government-dictated green energy. All the energy related problems we have experienced in recent years, which have been a lot: high gasoline prices, higher heating bills, higher electricity bills, and unreliable electricity, which is a huge problem we need to talk much more about, are the result of government-dictated green energy.

And its very simple. When you shackle the most cost effective and scalable source of energy, fossil fuels, and you subsidize unreliable solar and wind, that wouldn’t otherwise be competitive, energy necessarily becomes more expensive, less reliable and less secure. So again, it’s very simple.

Unfortunately, the current administration and many others are engaged in a denial campaign blaming our energy problems on everything but their own policies.

And then their main targets for blame are Putin, which is a factor, but a derivative factor, and then industry greed, which is a lie. High fossil fuel prices are not a Putin price hike. They’re caused fundamentally by government-dictated green energy.

What happened is they made fossil fuel prices artificially high before Putin’s war, and they made our capacity much less than it should have been. They prevented the free world from quickly increasing production like it could have if we had actually had what I call energy freedom.