Justin Trudeau is the epitome of the sort of of elitist government the World Economic Forum promotes. Indeed, he's a graduate of their future leader training program. And, he has governed precisely in line with its template, as that old Teutonic wannabe master of the universe Klaus Schwab has bragged from time to time. He's Premier not because anywhere near a majority of Canadians voted for him but, rather, due to the country's parliamentary system, which allowed him to form a coalition government. Regardless, there is effective opposition to him in Alberta, where saner minds prevail. Her name is Danielle Smith (pictured below).

Justin hates the opposition, of course, and the only question is whether, before he is finally forced out of office, he is able to saddle the Province with job-killing oil and gas restrictions. The story is told in an excellent article at the National Post, excerpts of which follow:

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is fighting for his political life but that hasn’t dampened his government’s zeal to push forward yet another scheme to slay climate change. In what appears to be an unprecedented move of economic self-sabotage by a national government, Trudeau aims to impose a ceiling on oil and gas emissions in Canada. The feds deny their new emissions framework (requiring the industry to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 35 to 38 per cent from 2019 levels by 2030) will cap oil and gas production in Canada. But a cadre of heavyweights — experts at the Conference Board of Canada, Deloitte, and S&P Global — have taken a close look at what’s on offer and disagree. These experts see the feds’ proposed emissions cap as a de facto oil and gas production cap. And if the cap is imposed, Canadians should expect massive job losses and billions drained from our country’s economy. “A big emissions cap would be a devastating blow,” asserts Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, “which is why we (the Alberta government) launched a multimillion-dollar campaign against it.” Smith isn’t waiting around to see the outcome of Liberal caucus hand-wringing on leadership; she’s pushing back against Ottawa’s constitutional overreach and an economically misguided policy that targets a single sector: oil and gas… Her government is investing $7-million in a “Scrap the Cap” campaign — TV ads, online video, print and social media ads — to warn of the economic price to be paid, not just by Albertans but by all Canadians, if the feds legislate this cap. “What we want is for them (the federal government) to scrap the cap altogether. That’s why we launched the campaign now,” the premier explains in a recent telephone conversation. “There’s a real danger that in the dying days of their administration, that they’re going to do something foolish that harms the entire Canadian economy. And we’re hoping that all of the MPs see that, and that their constituents see that, and they join us in this campaign.” “They always do this when they go into an international conference and want to show off their environmental credibility to a particular group of eco-activists,” Smith reports. “It’s almost like they’re in some bidding war to cause the most damage to the Canadian economy,” she elaborates, with a hint of impatience, “and they somehow think that that gives them credibility with the environmental activists who show up there.” …“I just don’t think that he understands the history of his own party,” Smith observes. “So — an emissions cap, an early phaseout of coal that cost billions of dollars, and a very unpopular carbon tax — that was what they (the provincial NDP) put on the table to try to buy some peace with Ottawa. And, what did we see happen?” she asks. “Cancellation of Energy East, cancellation of Northern Gateway, cancellation of Keystone XL, cancellation of Tech Frontier Mine, $150 billion worth of lost investment.” “That’s what happens when you try to play nice with an Ottawa that wants to kill your industry,” she continues. “They take whatever you give them and then they go a step further.”

That's how you fight, folks! The problem in Canada, as in the UK and, to a lesser extent in the US, is that few conservatives have the stomach for fighting. It's as if all of them came out of a Karl Rove "Cave and Co-opt” seminar on how to play "me too” and get by losing most of your elections, but winning now and then by the skin of your teeth. Rove has to be the most over-rated political strategist of all time. except that he makes buku bucks selling political hopefuls on the idea principles don't matter and establishment conservative types throughout the West love that idea.

Yes, they love the idea because they're risk-averse, if nothing else. Yet, risk-takers are the leaders who make a difference. Ronald Reagan boldly called the USSR an evil empire, after his advisors and speech-writers kept scratching out that line in each draft, as they also did with his historic "tear down this wall” one later. Conservatives have the best ideas, but because they are conservative and establishment by nature, they are reluctant, too often, to act on them. So, they fall prey to Karl Rove and Frank Luntz types, advocating for the easy way, the "speak no principles” way.

Fortunately, Danielle Smith is one of the exceptions. May God favor her efforts.

