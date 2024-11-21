Guest Post by Robert Bradley, Jr. at Master Resource.

Everyone knows the carnival barker, that deep throated voice at a funfair extolling the merits of an amusement. But then there is Al Gore, the aging guru whose prognostications of climate doom were not only exaggerated but laughably wrong. But on he goes, like a Cuckoo Clock.

On social media, Oliver Bolton, self-described CEO of Earthly, “an organization empowering hundreds of businesses around the world to reverse climate breakdown and restore our planet,” praised yet another emotional outburst of Al Gore toward climate (and political) reality.

Al Gore’s electrifying speech at COP29 is one of the standout moments for me. It was a powerful reminder of what’s at stake and a call for the ambition and accountability the world urgently needs. He reminds us that the stakes have never been higher and the time for decisive action is now.



Key Takeaways from the Speech:



👉 The Science is Undeniable: Decades-old climate predictions have proven correct, reinforcing the need to prioritise scientists over polluters.



👉 Greenland’s Melting Ice: 30 million tonnes of ice are lost every hour, disrupting vital ocean currents.



👉 Risk of System Collapse: Peer-reviewed studies warn of 2050 ecological system collapses if current trends continue.



👉 Escalating Impacts: Climate disasters are now weekly occurrences, accelerating far beyond historical trends.



👉 Fossil Fuel Dominance: Breaking the financial and political stranglehold of the fossil fuel industry is crucial for progress.



👉 Climate Migration Crisis: Up to 1 billion climate migrants this century could destabilise global social and political systems.



👉 Africa’s Solar Potential: Despite holding 60% of the world’s solar capacity, Africa faces huge barriers to capital, stalling its clean energy revolution.



Few have contributed as much to climate action and environmental protection as Al Gore over the last few decades:



🟢 Pioneering Climate Advocacy: He spearheaded action as a U.S. Congressman and Senator in the 1980s.



📖 Leading Author: His 1992 book, Earth in the Balance, outlined solutions that remain essential today.



🌍 Kyoto Protocol Champion: As Vice President, he was instrumental in securing the first global greenhouse gas reduction treaty.



🎥 His Pivotal Documentary: An Inconvenient Truth (2006) transformed climate awareness worldwide.



🏅 Nobel Laureate: Co-recipient of the 2007 Nobel Peace Prize for catalysing global climate action.



🌐 Empowering Advocates: His Climate Reality Project has trained thousands of climate leaders worldwide.



📡 Innovative Solutions: Through Climate TRACE, he uses AI to monitor and expose global emissions.



For so many years Al Gore has sounded the alarm, championed bold solutions and inspired millions to act.



Thank you Al, for your unwavering leadership and tireless commitment to protecting our shared planet for generations to come. 🌏

To the Church of Climate, Al Gore will always be their champion. But back in reality, citizen voters as consumers and taxpayers have had enough.

