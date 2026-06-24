Al Gore Was Wrong About Everything, and Now Simply Denies This Inconvenient Truth!
Al Gore made big money off his promotion of climate hysteria, but 20 years after his “An Inconvenient Truth,” he now has to lie about what really happened:
The first seven minutes expose everything. The debate that follows demonstrates how impossible it is for the left to ever admit an error.
#AlGore #InconvenientTruth #ClimateHysteria #Climate
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