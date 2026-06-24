Al Gore made big money off his promotion of climate hysteria, but 20 years after his “An Inconvenient Truth,” he now has to lie about what really happened:

The first seven minutes expose everything. The debate that follows demonstrates how impossible it is for the left to ever admit an error.

#AlGore #InconvenientTruth #ClimateHysteria #Climate

Share

While you’re here, please strike a blow for freedom by signing our petition!