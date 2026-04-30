Tyler Durden at ZeroHedge reports that Al Gore now fears an Ice Age!

Former Vice President Al Gore warned a Hollywood audience this week that a “Gulf Stream collapse” could occur within 25 years, leading to an abrupt and devastating new Ice Age.

The rhetoric and predictions behind climate change “science” change so haphazardly, that it’s a sure sign the entire field of study is fraudulent. If the manufactured hysteria is not enough to clue people in, the failed predictions of Al Gore should do the trick.

Gore invoked the scenario depicted in the 2004 disaster film “The Day After Tomorrow”, saying a shutdown of the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation, commonly called the Gulf Stream, is “a very real threat within the next 25 years…”

Mr. Gore, now 78, appeared at the inaugural Sustainability in Entertainment Honors event, co-hosted by The Hollywood Reporter and the Entertainment Alliance at Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles. He participated in a keynote conversation with actor Bradley Whitford of “The West Wing,” timed to the 20th anniversary of “An Inconvenient Truth.”

The claim is related to Gore’s assertion that ice cap melt will disrupt global oceans volumes and salinity, leading to a a change in the gulf stream and the distribution of heat to higher latitudes. However, Gore’s predictions (and the predictions of the scientists he cites) on ice melt have been widely debunked.

In a 2009 speech at the Copenhagen Climate Conference, Mr. Gore cited researchers who he said projected a 75% chance the Arctic could be nearly ice-free during some summer months within five to seven years — a forecast that did not materialize. The researcher he cited, Naval Postgraduate School professor Wieslaw Maslowski, said afterward that he did not know how the 75% figure had been arrived at.

In reality, the kind of ice melt Al Gore warns about is projected to take centuries or even thousands of years, causing millimeters per year of ocean rise which is barely noticeable and not catastrophic. It is interesting, though, that Gore has jumped on the idea of a new Ice Age, given the numerous doomsday prediction by climate scientists over the decades are now proving frivolous…

The climate change grift is a creation of the Club of Rome from the 1970s to the 1990s. It was a UN-associated group of prominent elites which sought to fabricate a rationale for global governance. What they came up with was “global environmental disaster” as a way to motivate the populace to accept more centralized control of industry, trade, and energy.

Al Gore is a long-time member of the Club of Rome, according to the group’s own documentation. He often cites the Club of Rome’s 1972 report “Limits To Growth” as a basis for his ideological beliefs.