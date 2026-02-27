Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rick Batross's avatar
Rick Batross
3h

What an uplifting perspective! I hope you are even partially correct re: new rensissance ! Yet,first we need to 'take out the trash'.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Thomas J Shepstone · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture