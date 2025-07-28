Mark Mills is one of the best when it comes to discussing the big energy issues. Two months ago he gave an hour-long interview that I missed, but which covers all those issues. It’s well worth watching the whole thing because he ties together AI, energy, and tariffs in the context of addressing our overwhelming need to bring manufacturing back to America. No one explains it better:

Enjoy and learn!

#MarkMills #Tariffs #Energy #AI #NaturalGas #Coal #Mining #Energy

Share