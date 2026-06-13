My consulting firm is deep into data centers these days. We have performed fiscal impact studies on two different data center projects and have written detailed regulations for several communities seeking to accommodate but desiring strict yet reasonable rules to guide the activity. Most communities merely seek to establish proper controls over this new land use, although there is often tremendous public pressure to just say “no,” of course, as is usually the case with new big uses.

What doesn’t get discussed enough, though, is why AI data centers cannot be wished away. We are in an AI race that demands we be in it to protect ourselves. Jo Nova addresses this nicely here, and here are some of her thoughts:

No matter how arrogant and evil we think the Deep State is — it’s worse The conspiracy nuts were right again. The US funding that helped create the Wuhan Flu was not a one-off. It was just the tip of a clandestine industry spread across the world. The next world war may be a bioweapon war, and it may have already started. Tulsi Gabbard, Director of National Intelligence (DNI) reveals that the US was funding biolabs in more than 30 countries,many of which were working with ways to make dangerous pathogens even more dangerous. There was very little visibility or oversight on these labs and with some in war-zones, or hostile nations, there was always the dark possibility of losing control of the labs.

Photo Credit: James Gathany, from the Centers for Disease Control.

And so it is that the bad-man Trump-Hitler is the only President so far, who asked his officials to provide the evidence to the world, and to stop the US government funding of gain-of-function experiments. Past Presidents would just call you a conspiracy nut. With the AI rush, we are on the cusp of a kind of mutually assured destruction by bioweapons. It’s just a matter of time before the hyperscale manipulation of molecules and codes cracks a new deadly combination. The hard part is not creating infectious death, it’s creating something that targets only a certain group of people while finding a way to protect the creators. It is one of the major reasons we cannot afford to lose the AI race. The winner may be able to develop the world’s most deadly weapon, and if they (or renegades among them) arrogantly believed they had a “cure” or a vaccine that protected themselves — they might be prepared to use it. That’s part of the reason we need to discuss the failure rates and problems with vaccines instead of burying that bad news. We need the world’s psychopaths and military forces to understand the risks.

Here is the new and scary declassified evidence:

After months of searching through Intelligence Community holdings and files, Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard is revealing new evidence of longstanding United States government funding for more than 120 biolabs in over 30 countries. These biolabs include labs in Ukraine, which may be at risk of compromise due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. For example, the Intelligence Community previously warned that a US-funded biolab in Ukraine likely housed dangerous pathogens and remained vulnerable to longstanding threats of Russian attack, seizure, or damage.

The newly declassified evidence can be found HERE.

Until now, evidence regarding the full existence and funding of these laboratories had been knowingly withheld from the American people. The information surrounding the existence, history, locations and funding of these US funded biolabs has been intentionally covered up by powerful people falsely, claiming that they do not exist and accusing anyone who says otherwise to be foreign assets and traitors to America. Many of these U.S. government-funded biolabs are currently or have previously engaged in research using hazardous and highly contagious pathogens, in some cases to include dangerous Gain-of-Function research, with very little visibility or oversight. President Trump understands the serious threat dangerous Gain-of-Function research poses to the American people, which is why he took decisive action on May 25, 2025, signing EO 14292 to end federal funding of Gain-of-Function research around the world. “Despite the obvious potential for catastrophic global impact research on dangerous pathogens in biolabs can have, politicians, so-called health professionals like Dr. Fauci, and entities within the Biden administration’s national security team lied to the American people about the existence of U.S.-funded and supported biolabs, and threatened those who attempted to expose the truth. ODNI will continue to work closely with partners across the government to identify where these labs are, what pathogens they contain to end dangerous Gain-of-Function research that threatens the health and wellbeing of the American people and people around the world,” said DNI Gabbard. DNI Gabbard issued new guidance to the Intelligence Community directing increased collection on these laboratories and facilities overseas. This directive is already providing new details on clinical trials that are underway at these facilities, raising significant ethical, financial, and security concerns regarding these supposed public health initiatives and U.S. national security.

Fauci was the highest-paid member of the Federal government, of course, and held several patents he earned on our dime, as he changed positions with abandon, lied by his own admission, and otherwise turned the Wu-Flu he may well have helped create into one of the worst debacles in human history. That he was adored by the left also speaks volumes. Now, we find these biolabs were placed all over the world in some of the worst places imaginable.

We can pretend we aren’t in an AI race and that we don’t need data centers or that they’re just big tech ivory towers, but that’s self-deception. There will be data centers because there is no choice, and they will need energy — lots of energy. The key is good regulation that addresses the ugliness of the buildings, controls the noise, demands the cooling water be recirculated in a closed-loop system or replaced with air cooling, that no tax breaks are involved, and that the developers generate their own energy in some fashion.

#AI #COVID #Bioweapons #Biolabs #Fauci #WuFlu #DataCenters #AIrace

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