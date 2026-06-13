Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
15m

The real problem is the politicians who support this crap and fail to rein in spending. If a real budget was passed instead of huge number of pages spending bills to hide the illicit expenses we would have some accountability. In the case of fauci he should be imprisoned and stripped of ownership of his patents. That’s the nicest we could be to him. The politicians are taking in tons of cash with no accountability for its source or destination - yes think back pocket. The rules for lobbyists need to radically overhauled and the rules can be listed on a single page - no weasel words. Same for the NGO’s claiming to be non profits.

Time to clean up the ethics of government and morals if politicians.

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