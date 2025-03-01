The following is a portion of an in-depth JDSupra article on the status of National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) regulations after a couple of court decisions and Trump took action. Rationality is returning as the courts have stopped deferring to Federal agency interpretation of the rules they are charged with enforcing. One of those agencies is the White House Council on Environmental Quality (CEQ) created by Richard Nixon, who also gave us the EPA.

President Richard Nixon Signing NEPA on January 1, 1970

On February 20, 2025, the White House Council on Environmental Quality (CEQ) posted a pre-publication notice on its website of an Interim Final Rule that rescinds its regulations implementing the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), which, in one form or another, have guided NEPA practice since 1978.

CEQ simultaneously issued new guidance to federal agencies for revising their NEPA implementing procedures consistent with the NEPA statute and President Trump’s Executive Order 14,154 (Unleashing American Energy). The Interim Final Rule was submitted for publication in the Federal Register on February 19, 2025 and will become effective 45 days after it is published.

This action represents the final blow to CEQ’s NEPA regulations, coming in the wake of two recent federal court decisions in the past few months that foreshadowed their impending demise. In light of those court decisions, CEQ is unlikely to issue new regulations, even under a future presidential administration, without express congressional authorization.

Background

NEPA generally applies to discretionary actions involving federal agencies, including projects carried out by a federal agency itself or by private parties that receive a permit or financial assistance from a federal agency. When NEPA is triggered, it requires a federal agency to analyze the environmental impacts of the project before making a decision to carry it out or issue an approval that may also include conditions or mitigation requirements.

NEPA is a procedural law and does not mandate a specific outcome or require that the project proponent mitigate any identified environmental impacts.

NEPA, which was enacted in 1970, is a rather barebones statute. NEPA practice has long been governed by CEQ’s NEPA regulations, which were first promulgated in 1978 after President Carter issued Executive Order 11,991 (Relating to Protection and Enhancement of Environmental Quality) earlier that year directing CEQ to replace its earlier nonbinding guidance.

Many common features of NEPA practice — such as environmental assessments, categorical exclusions, programmatic environmental documents, supplemental environmental documents, lead and cooperating agencies, required analysis of a no-action alternative, and required analysis of mitigation measures — are directly tied to CEQ’s 1978 NEPA regulations (some were eventually codified by Congress’s 2023 amendments to NEPA).

Agencies could also develop their own NEPA implementing procedures consistent with CEQ’s regulations. Except for one relatively minor amendment in 1986, CEQ’s NEPA regulations did not change between 1978 and 2020, and a large body of case law resulted as courts evaluated agencies’ compliance with the regulations.

CEQ substantially revised its regulations during the first Trump administration (in 2020) and during the Biden administration (in 2021 and 2024). For the past nearly 50 years, federal agencies, courts (including the Supreme Court), and NEPA practitioners have largely accepted CEQ’s authority to issue binding regulations without objection.

Recent Court Decisions

Two recent federal court cases challenged the longstanding assumption of CEQ’s authority. First, as we previously reported, in November 2024 the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit found that CEQ lacked authority to issue binding regulations. (Marin Audubon Society v. Federal Aviation Administration, No. 23-1067 (D.C. Cir. Nov. 12, 2024).)

On January 31, the full D.C. Circuit denied a petition for rehearing en banc, with a majority of the judges issuing a concurring statement explaining that the earlier decision’s “rejection of the CEQ’s authority to issue binding NEPA regulations was unnecessary to the panel’s disposition” and, impliedly, not part of the court’s holding.

Then, on February 3, in a different case, a federal district court in North Dakota issued a decision expressly holding that CEQ lacked authority to issue binding regulations. (Iowa v. CEQ, No. 1:24-cv-00089 (D.N.D. Feb. 3, 2025).) That case was brought by Iowa and a coalition of 20 other states to challenge CEQ’s regulations issued in May 2024.

The court’s decision closely followed the D.C. Circuit’s analysis in Marin Audubon and came to the same conclusion: CEQ does not (and never did) have the authority to issue binding regulations. The court reasoned that CEQ, which was established by NEPA, was authorized by statute only to “make recommendations to the President.” Thus, based on constitutional separation-of-powers principles, President Carter’s 1978 Executive Order could not legally confer regulatory authority on CEQ in the absence of congressional authorization.

Because the court found that CEQ had no regulatory authority, it vacated the challenged 2024 regulations. Notably, although the court’s conclusion about CEQ authority supported vacatur of all CEQ NEPA regulations, it vacated only the 2024 regulations that were challenged in the case before it, leaving “the version of NEPA in place on June 30, 2024, the day before the rule took effect.”

The court noted, however, that “it is very likely that if the CEQ has no authority to promulgate the 2024 Rule, it had no authority for the 2020 Rule or the 1978 Rule and the last valid guidelines from CEQ were those set out under President Nixon.”

The court concluded: “The first step to fixing a problem is admitting you have one. The truth is that for the past forty years all three branches of government operated under the erroneous assumption that CEQ had authority. But now everyone knows the state of the emperor’s clothing and it is something we cannot unsee. . . . If Congress wants CEQ to issue regulations, it needs to go through the formal process and grant CEQ the authority to do so.”

CEQ’s Rescission of its NEPA Regulations

Meanwhile, CEQ’s NEPA regulations were concurrently under fire from the executive branch. On January 20, President Trump issued Executive Order 14,154 (Unleashing American Energy), which was largely targeted at removing perceived barriers to domestic fossil fuel production and mining, including federal environmental permitting processes.

To that end, Section 5 of the Executive Order revoked President Carter’s 1978 Executive Order directing CEQ to issue binding regulations and directed the chairperson of CEQ to, by February 19, (1) propose rescinding all CEQ NEPA regulations and (2) issue new guidance to federal agencies for implementing NEPA. CEQ has now done as directed.

The Interim Final Rule proposes to rescind the entirety of CEQ’s regulations. It will go into effect 45 days after it is published in the Federal Register to give the public an opportunity to submit comments, which CEQ will “consider and respond to” prior to finalizing the rule. In the preamble to the Interim Final Rule, CEQ states it has “concluded that it may lack authority to issue binding rules on agencies in the absence of the now-rescinded E.O. 11191.”

While CEQ considers the revocation of the Carter Executive Order to constitute an “independent and sufficient reason” for rescinding the NEPA regulations, it also agrees (contrary to its longstanding and customary practice) that “the plain text of NEPA itself may not directly grant CEQ the power to issue regulations binding upon executive agencies.”

Isn’t it nice to see common sense return along with Constitutionality? It only took 55 years. Also, remember this lesson regarding the NGO role in all this (from Grok}:

The first Chair of the Council on Environmental Quality (CEQ) was Russell E. Train, appointed by President Richard Nixon in 1969 when the CEQ was established under the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA). Train served in this role from 1969 to 1973, playing a key part in shaping early U.S. environmental policy during a time when ecological awareness was surging… Train was a prominent conservationist before his CEQ role, having led the Conservation Foundation as president from 1965 to 1969. The Conservation Foundation received significant funding from the Rockefeller Brothers Fund, which was heavily influenced by Laurance S. Rockefeller, a key figure in the family known for his environmental advocacy. Laurance himself was a major player in conservation, advising multiple presidents and chairing groups like the Citizens’ Advisory Committee on Environmental Quality under Nixon—overlapping with Train’s tenure. Train’s career also aligned with Rockefeller spheres of influence. After the CEQ, he became the second Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) from 1973 to 1977, a period when environmental policy was a priority for figures like Laurance. Additionally, Train’s earlier roles—such as his time as a U.S. Tax Court judge and his leadership in the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), where he was U.S. president from 1978 to 1981—placed him in the same orbit as the Rockefellers, who supported such organizations and initiatives. For instance, the WWF had ties to the broader conservation movement the Rockefellers helped fund.

And, of course the first Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) was William D. Ruckelshaus. Here a bit of his background from Grok:

[T]he Conservation Foundation—funded by the Rockefellers and led by Russell Train before he joined the CEQ—helped lay groundwork that the EPA built upon. Ruckelshaus’s tenure at the EPA (1970–1973) coincided with a period when the Rockefeller family, particularly Laurance S. Rockefeller, wielded significant sway in shaping U.S. environmental policy. Laurance was a prominent conservationist and advisor to multiple presidents, including Nixon, who appointed Ruckelshaus. During this time, Laurance chaired the Citizens’ Advisory Committee on Environmental Quality, a group established by Nixon in 1969 to influence environmental priorities—overlapping with Ruckelshaus’s work at the EPA. While there’s no evidence Ruckelshaus reported directly to Laurance, their roles aligned in pushing Nixon’s environmental agenda, which included creating the EPA.

So, once again, we see the elitist roots of NEPA, now brought back down to Earth by Trump and the courts, thank goodness.

