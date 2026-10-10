Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
Oct 10

Doing more of the same and expecting different results is insanity. Doing more policy planning with people of the same ilk as their predecessors and expecting different results is insanity. There you have New York.

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Daniel Yogman's avatar
Daniel Yogman
Oct 11

What New York has been doing seems to remind me of what Germany has been doing in this regard - and the costs of energy there are very high, even among European countries.

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