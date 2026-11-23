Guest Post from Tom Pyle, President of the American Energy Alliance via Real Clear Energy

A byproduct of living in the Information Age is how easily data spreads without context. A recent UCLA analysis identifying several prominent American energy companies as major methane emitters is a case in point.

The report, released as part of its “STOP methane” project, relied on satellite observations to track methane emissions across three American oil and gas basins, which the authors selected because they “export the most LNG to Europe.” It attempts to link the observable methane emissions from these basins to specific sites and companies operating in those regions.

The authors acknowledge that publicly available data could confidently match fewer than one-third of the identified methane sources to potentially responsible owners. They also concede that even those matches are susceptible to inaccuracies.

These substantial gaps leave UCLA’s report short of a full picture and warrant caution in interpreting its conclusions, particularly when activist organizations use them to make broader claims than the research supports. The report’s inclusion of a “dishonorable mention” list helped it generate catchy headlines and viral social media content.

For instance, Greenpeace repurposed UCLA’s claims to discredit Energy Transfer, one of the companies mentioned in the report. Greenpeace, of course, failed to mention that it was found liable for claims including defamation, trespass, nuisance, conspiracy, and tortious interference for its role in the Dakota Access pipeline protests in a suit filed by Energy Transfer, the pipeline’s owner.

The UCLA analysis also overlooks a critical part of the broader picture: increased reliance on natural gas has contributed to the nation’s environmental progress. By failing to account for this contribution, the report risks misleading the public into believing that the energy companies listed are responsible for a disproportionately large share of atmospheric greenhouse gas concentrations.

U.S. energy-related carbon dioxide emissions have declined dramatically since 2005. The Congressional Budget Office has found that carbon dioxide emissions from the electric power sector have declined by about 35% since 2005. This downward trend largely stems from the shift from coal to natural gas for electric power generation. That’s not to say that reducing methane leaks from natural gas wells should not be taken seriously.

Beyond their obligation to environmental stewardship, energy companies have a financial incentive to prevent these leaks. Since methane is the primary component of natural gas, leaks represent lost product that could otherwise be sold. Insufficient pipeline infrastructure, which groups such as Greenpeace oppose, is a well-documented contributor to methane emissions from associated gas flaring, particularly in oil-producing basins where large volumes of natural gas are generated alongside crude oil.

Until that infrastructure is built to capture methane’s economic value, energy companies are taking steps to reduce their emissions. Targa, for example, has replaced gas-powered equipment with new electric compressors where practical. Over the last ten years, even as the company’s processing capacity has grown, these investments in electric compression have helped avoid nearly 25 million metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions, the equivalent of taking 5.8 million cars off the road for a year.

Energy Transfer employs laser-equipped surveys, which in 2024 allowed the company to examine roughly 11,500 miles of pipelines for potential leaks in just two months. That same year, the company’s 23 methane recovery technicians performed another 3,400 inspections across 835 facilities.

Energy Transfer also uses advanced technologies, including Acid Gas Injection (AGI), to capture and store greenhouse gases, capturing approximately 47,200 metric tons of carbon dioxide at its facilities in a single year, roughly the amount of carbon dioxide emitted by 14,600 cars a year.

The oil and gas industry has collectively worked to improve its environmental performance. The Environmental Partnership, a coalition of small and large operators in the oil and gas industry, has collaborated to share best practices and technologies for reducing emissions. Since the program’s creation in 2018, participating companies have performed more than 2.6 billion component inspections and more than 4 million surveys, helping to achieve an 87% reduction in the reported annual leak occurrence rate.

Studies masking as advocacy may drive clicks, but they don’t drive progress. Activist organizations, like Greenpeace, use them to target companies that supply the energy Americans depend on, while overlooking the concrete steps those companies take to reduce emissions. By increasing natural gas use and continuing to deploy emissions-control technologies, American energy companies are stepping up to deliver important, sustained environmental progress while providing the energy that powers our lives.

This article originally appeared at Real Clear Energy.

Tom Pyle is President of the American Energy Alliance.

#OilAndGas #TomPyle #NaturalGas #Pipelines #EnergyTransfer #UCLA #Greenpeace #LNG #STOPmethane

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