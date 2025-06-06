Our electric grids, as I’ve noted here many times already, are Rube Goldberg subsidy contraptions that make it impossible to understand electricity prices. There are only pretenses of markets. Every element of an electric price, in fact, is an adjustment of an adjustment, a subsidy to correct for the impact of another subsidy. Every price is one designed by committee, you will, much like this playground swing (look closely):

Some observations on how this works with one of those subsidies is offered by a LinkedIn post from Mark Morey, who served as Senior Advisor for Electricity Analysis at the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA). It’s all about “capacity prices.” What are those? Well, here is relatively simple explanation from Grok (emphasis added):

Capacity prices refer to the payments made to electricity generators or other resources to ensure they are available to supply power when needed, particularly during peak demand periods. These prices are part of capacity markets, which are mechanisms used in some electricity markets to guarantee sufficient power generation capacity is available to maintain grid reliability. Capacity prices compensate power plants or demand-side resources (e.g., energy storage or demand response programs) for being on standby to provide electricity, even if they don’t run constantly. This ensures the grid can handle high demand or unexpected outages. In capacity markets (e.g., PJM, ISO New England, or NYISO in the U.S.), utilities or grid operators pay resources a fixed amount over a period (e.g., a year) to secure their availability. This is separate from payments for actual energy produced. Capacity prices are typically set through auctions where generators bid to provide capacity. The price reflects the cost of maintaining or building resources to meet future demand, influenced by factors like fuel costs, plant efficiency, and market competition. In the PJM Interconnection (a U.S. regional transmission organization), capacity prices for the 2025/2026 delivery year were reported at $269.92 per MW-day for the RTO region, a significant increase from prior years due to higher demand forecasts and resource retirements (based on web information from capacity markets like PJM).

Mark Morey’s story provides further insights:

On Sunday June 1st, companies in the PJM Interconnection with electric capacity that cleared an auction held in July 2024 for delivery from June 1, 2025, to May 31, 2026, began receiving much higher payments. For most of the PJM region, prices for capacity are now at $269.92/MW-day, or nine times higher than the price of $28.92/MW-day for the 12-month delivery period just ended. Prices in the Baltimore Gas & Electric (BGE) zone in Maryland are even higher, jumping to a cap of $444.26/MW-day, up from $73.00/MW-day last year. As an illustration, a generator in PJM that had cleared 500 MW of capacity in the latest auction would have its annual payment rise to $49.3 million, compared with $5.3 million received in the previous delivery year. The steep rise in capacity prices from last year’s auction is being driven by increased demand for electricity in PJM, joined by on-going retirements of power plants and changes in certain market rules.

Electric consumers in PJM should witness an increase in rates from the higher capacity payments, the extent of which will depend upon several factors. As shown in the chart, the cost of capacity payments was much lower in calendar years (CY) 2023 and 2024 at $4.63/MW hour and $3.61/MW hour respectively. In both of those years, capacity payments accounted for about 7% of total power costs in PJM. Capacity payments will account for a higher share of electricity costs in CY 2025 based upon a rough cost estimate of $12/MW hour.

Note that if the cost of capacity prices averages $12/MW hour, the same as 2019, then roughly a quarter of every PJM electric bill will represent payments to power plant owners for just being there to cover the gaps caused by overreliance on solar and wind, which are intermittent, and to ensure capacity during peak period. That $12/MW hour is largely the cost of going green.

When we force green energy into the system via subsidies and/or mandates, we still need the baseload, and we must pay for it even though it’s shut down to make room for solar and wind that’s been subsidized to compete. Only a committee could possibly create such a system, one guaranteed to send electricity prices to the moon while pretending we’re doing free markets and getting “free” electricity from the sun.

It’s insanity, of course, although great arguments can be made for capacity prices in the interest of grid security. We are living with it because the politicians and special interests have pushed it on us. And, it’s even worse you think. Don’t believe me? Read Shorting the Grid by Meredith Angin, which lays it all out, adjustment by adjustment, subsidy after subsidy and mandate after mandate.

#CapacityPrices #RTOs #ElectricityPrices #PJM #RTOs #Subsidies

Hat Tip: N.M.

Share