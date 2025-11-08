Energy Security and Freedom

The ISO-NE recently published 2024 Economic Study reveals how costly the wind/solar/storage system is:

1. At 10,000 /kW nuclear cost, 5200 MW of nuclear is cheaper than 44,456 MW of w/s/s in a system of 120,000 MW of w/s/s by 2050. The shocker is that the nuclear capacity factor is only 21%, not the normal 93%. This says that nuclear at 4+ times its normal cost displaces 44,456 MW of w/s/s.

2. At 7,000/kW nuclear cost, 9291 MW of nuclear is cheaper than 74,323 MW of w/s/s.

Mr. Williams of Southern Nuclear at the recent Resources for the Future webinar said the last Vogtle AP 1000 unit cost $11,000/kw, the next one $10,000/ kW and after 6 units they expect to be at 6-7,000/kW. So the numbers are achievable.

The low capacity factor in the ISO study also implies that the intermittent wind and solar built prior to the study start date of 2035 POISONS THE WELL and forces the nuclear to be load following something that most nuclear can't do due to Xenon.

The study also handicaps nuclear. Wind and solar are given a power purchase agreement PPA which allows allows them to bid negatively during curtailment times. Nuclear does not have a PPA in the study, so it cannot bid negatively hence the 21% capacity factor.

If nuclear had a PPA, it would likely drive much of the solar and the present lower priced controversial wind into bankruptcy.

Of course the most affordable solution is to not electrify especially heating which is a variable low load factor spike that is extremely expensive to serve no matter what the generation type is. That is what the low cost scenario that Tom Shepstone highlighted in his previous post on this study. It also built 5000 MW of gas generation.

