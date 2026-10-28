Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
17h

China made a good business decision decades ago. For the USA to shift direction and start up the industrial minerals industry will take more than policy statements. The government agencies involved in the permitting process need to be flushed of the activists and low/no productivity staff. Until that happens, permits will continue to be slow walked and stopped. It’s time to clean up government employment to match productivity of private industry.

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