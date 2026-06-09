Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
2h

Too much common sense and facts for the zealots of the green (which it’s not) movement.

The basic understanding of physics, chemistry, thermodynamics are beyond their reach by the cult beliefs. We must continue to educate the public so that some of the zealots will wake up and recognize reality over mantra.

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