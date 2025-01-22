A Wonderful List of Actions Trump Should Take on Climate — A Good Start, Anyway — Assembled by the Opposition
Guest Post from Robert L. Bradley, Jr. at Master Resource.
Mark Trexler of the (alarmist) Climate Risk Red Team has compiled a list of Trump-related action items for a consumer-first, America-first approach to climate and energy policy.
Trexler, worried about Trump, published this useful list that can now be compared to Trump’s executive orders now flowing from Washington, DC:
While I’d heard a lot about the Heritage Foundation’s “Project 2025” blueprint for a second Trump Administration, I’ve never seen a simple listing of specific things being proposed. Note this is just a partial list, is limited to climate change, and is just one of a number of such lists being developed. That said, the implications would be pretty remarkable.
Accelerate the review process for cross-border energy projects
Appoint more judges likely to be unfriendly to climate action
Cut funding for international climate organizations
Delay stricter fuel economy standards
Eliminate climate change clauses in future trade agreements
Eliminate climate resilience requirements for housing projects
Eliminate grants for renewable energy projects
Eliminate international climate change adaptation programs
Elimination of DOE’s Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy
Elimination of the Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations
End to “pause” on new US LNG export authorizations
Expand grazing and forestry activities on federal lands
Expand oil and gas exploration on federal lands and waters
Expand research on advanced fossil fuel technologies
Finance international oil and gas projects
Increase biofuel production by easing regulations on ethanol production
Increase grant funding for fossil fuel technology startups
Increase training programs for coal and oil workers
Limit climate adaptation at military installations
Limit enforcement of environmental marketing regulations
Limit renewable energy mandates for military installations
Limit shareholder proposals related to climate change
Limit state powers to block energy infrastructure projects
Oppose broadcasting rules favoring climate change messaging
Prevent mandatory climate risk disclosures
Prevent mandatory environmental, social, and governance (ESG) disclosures
Promotion of U.S. energy exports
Re-evaluate regulations on coal mining to promote greater extraction
Reduce climate financing for developing nations
Reduce climate health impact studies
Reduce export controls on coal and oil products
Reduce funding for climate change adaptation programs
Reduce intelligence focus on climate change as a national security threat
Remove climate PSAs from broadcasting regulations
Repeal of the Inflation Reduction Act
Rollback climate-oriented consumer protection regulations
Scale back climate research to focus on weather forecasting
Simplify the approval process for hydropower projects
Stop incorporating climate risk into monetary policy
Stop linking climate change to public health risks
Streamline environmental impact assessments for energy projects
Support bilateral energy agreements with fossil fuel-producing countries
Support hydraulic fracturing (fracking) and coal mining
Support state rollback of zero-emission vehicle mandates
Tweak IRS regulations to make access to IRA tax benefits more difficult
Weaken energy efficiency standards for appliances
Withdraw from international climate agreements
I count 47 items. Are there more? This is prior government’s fault for imposing—not a reform candidate’s fault for repeal / weakening. Free-market energies should be for the masses, not government wind, solar, and batteries re the Climate Industrial Complex.
Trexler: A Job in Alarmism
Mark Trexler describes his expertise as follows:
Having studied societal and business climate risks for the last 20+ years, I’ve arrived at several takeaways:
1) We’re substantially under-estimating societal AND business climate risks, near-, mid-, and long-term
2) It’s REALLY hard to get our heads around the potential implications of climate change going forward
3) Knowledge management is a key skillset for accessing actionable climate knowledge
4) Decision-support tools like Assumption Audits, Scenario Planning, and Pre-Mortems are critical
I developed the methodology for the first carbon offset (1989), carried out the first studies of nature-based solutions (1991), founded the first specialized U.S. climate risk consultancy (1991), managed the first corporate carbon footprints (1993), implemented many of the earliest carbon offsets (1992+), took the first company climate neutral (1996), built the first supply/demand carbon pricing model (1996), , and started developing the Climate Web as a collective climate change intelligence in 2010.
I’ve launched successful start-ups, managed global teams of climate consultants, served as a Lead Author and Chapter Editor for the IPCC, and been Director of Climate Risk for the Oslo-based global risk firm DNV.
Final Comment
Is it time for the Mark Trexlers of the world to recalibrate? Decades of climate mitigation policy has produced waste and much trash talk (‘denier’) but not much change in global emissions. The saturation effect (diminishing forcing of CO2 as the atmosphere PPM builds up) makes climate activism a lost cause except for the shouting.
Many full-time climate activists need to get real jobs in the private sector producing goods and services that people want rather than engaging in wealth redistribution and net resource loss. A sea change is upon us….
I just wrote to a friend that there is a very entrenched SWAMP in Washington. They are enemies of the U.S.A. and they are from within. They will fight every step. Here is a partial list of (old) links to show some of the funders of the money trail to Environmental Extremist Lawfare. They are not interested in protecting the environment or human health. Just fighting the "Best interests of the U.S.A." God Bless President Trump!
1. Wrong Kind of Green, NRDC and Source Watch: https://www.wrongkindofgreen.org/the-group-of-ten/natural-resources-defense-council/
2. Bezos awards $100 million to NRDC : https://www.nrdc.org/media/2020/201116
3. Bezos plans to give Billions to Environmental Org’s: https://www.cnbc.com/2021/09/20/jeff-bezos-pledges-1-billion-to-conservation-through-bezos-earth-fund.html
4. Activist Facts, Environmental Report (Follow the Money): https://www.activistfacts.com/organizations/19-natural-resources-defense-council/
5. Washington Examiner 2013 EPA and Sue and Settle Lawsuits: https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/epas-back-room-sue-and-settle-deals-require-reform
6. Activist Facts, Sierra Club, Beyond Coal, Beyond Gas, Nuclear : https://www.activistfacts.com/organizations/194-sierra-club/
7. Mother Jones 2012, Sierra Club “War on Coal” update to kill 167 coal plants: https://www.motherjones.com/environment/2012/04/map-american-coal-plants/
If anyone resorts to force to see that their ideas are implemented, know they lack a persuasive argument to support those ideas.