Guest Post from Robert L. Bradley, Jr. at Master Resource.

Mark Trexler of the (alarmist) Climate Risk Red Team has compiled a list of Trump-related action items for a consumer-first, America-first approach to climate and energy policy.

Trexler, worried about Trump, published this useful list that can now be compared to Trump’s executive orders now flowing from Washington, DC:

While I’d heard a lot about the Heritage Foundation’s “Project 2025” blueprint for a second Trump Administration, I’ve never seen a simple listing of specific things being proposed. Note this is just a partial list, is limited to climate change, and is just one of a number of such lists being developed. That said, the implications would be pretty remarkable. Accelerate the review process for cross-border energy projects

Appoint more judges likely to be unfriendly to climate action

Cut funding for international climate organizations

Delay stricter fuel economy standards

Eliminate climate change clauses in future trade agreements

Eliminate climate resilience requirements for housing projects

Eliminate grants for renewable energy projects

Eliminate international climate change adaptation programs

Elimination of DOE’s Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy

Elimination of the Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations

End to “pause” on new US LNG export authorizations

Expand grazing and forestry activities on federal lands

Expand oil and gas exploration on federal lands and waters

Expand research on advanced fossil fuel technologies

Finance international oil and gas projects

Increase biofuel production by easing regulations on ethanol production

Increase grant funding for fossil fuel technology startups

Increase training programs for coal and oil workers

Limit climate adaptation at military installations

Limit enforcement of environmental marketing regulations

Limit renewable energy mandates for military installations

Limit shareholder proposals related to climate change

Limit state powers to block energy infrastructure projects

Oppose broadcasting rules favoring climate change messaging

Prevent mandatory climate risk disclosures

Prevent mandatory environmental, social, and governance (ESG) disclosures

Promotion of U.S. energy exports

Re-evaluate regulations on coal mining to promote greater extraction

Reduce climate financing for developing nations

Reduce climate health impact studies

Reduce export controls on coal and oil products

Reduce funding for climate change adaptation programs

Reduce intelligence focus on climate change as a national security threat

Remove climate PSAs from broadcasting regulations

Repeal of the Inflation Reduction Act

Rollback climate-oriented consumer protection regulations

Scale back climate research to focus on weather forecasting

Simplify the approval process for hydropower projects

Stop incorporating climate risk into monetary policy

Stop linking climate change to public health risks

Streamline environmental impact assessments for energy projects

Support bilateral energy agreements with fossil fuel-producing countries

Support hydraulic fracturing (fracking) and coal mining

Support state rollback of zero-emission vehicle mandates

Tweak IRS regulations to make access to IRA tax benefits more difficult

Weaken energy efficiency standards for appliances

Withdraw from international climate agreements

I count 47 items. Are there more? This is prior government’s fault for imposing—not a reform candidate’s fault for repeal / weakening. Free-market energies should be for the masses, not government wind, solar, and batteries re the Climate Industrial Complex.

Trexler: A Job in Alarmism

Mark Trexler describes his expertise as follows:

Having studied societal and business climate risks for the last 20+ years, I’ve arrived at several takeaways:



1) We’re substantially under-estimating societal AND business climate risks, near-, mid-, and long-term

2) It’s REALLY hard to get our heads around the potential implications of climate change going forward

3) Knowledge management is a key skillset for accessing actionable climate knowledge

4) Decision-support tools like Assumption Audits, Scenario Planning, and Pre-Mortems are critical



I developed the methodology for the first carbon offset (1989), carried out the first studies of nature-based solutions (1991), founded the first specialized U.S. climate risk consultancy (1991), managed the first corporate carbon footprints (1993), implemented many of the earliest carbon offsets (1992+), took the first company climate neutral (1996), built the first supply/demand carbon pricing model (1996), , and started developing the Climate Web as a collective climate change intelligence in 2010.



I’ve launched successful start-ups, managed global teams of climate consultants, served as a Lead Author and Chapter Editor for the IPCC, and been Director of Climate Risk for the Oslo-based global risk firm DNV.

Final Comment

Is it time for the Mark Trexlers of the world to recalibrate? Decades of climate mitigation policy has produced waste and much trash talk (‘denier’) but not much change in global emissions. The saturation effect (diminishing forcing of CO2 as the atmosphere PPM builds up) makes climate activism a lost cause except for the shouting.

Many full-time climate activists need to get real jobs in the private sector producing goods and services that people want rather than engaging in wealth redistribution and net resource loss. A sea change is upon us….

