Jeremy Clarkson is a well-known English television presenter, journalist, author, motoring expert, and now farmer. He’s famous for the BBC’s Top Gear, The Grand Tour on Amazon Prime, Clarkson’s Farm, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, and writes car reviews and opinion pieces for The Sunday Times. It’s his celebrity farmer schtick that I like, but it’s much more than a schtick as the following 12-minute video proves:

Clarkson expresses perfectly the problem I see in every urban-dominated state, whether it’s England, California, or New York. City folks simply do not grasp, or, more importantly, care to grasp what it means to own land, produce food and energy, or survive economically. Too many couldn’t care less because they consider themselves both intellectually and morally superior to their country cousins, and when they come to dominate a state, they end up doing profoundly stupid things that threaten food and energy supplies because they’re easily demagogued and unaware of their own ignorance. One only has to recall Mike Bloomberg’s condescending comments about farming to realize this.

Those of us who live in the country wouldn’t dream of telling Londoners, San Franciscans, or New Yorkers how to run their trains, but they want to make us follow their rules on how to grow the food and make the energy they consume. They have no hesitancy in imposing their will on us. Hence, California, England, and New York’s fracking bans, and the EU and the UK attempts to arbitrarily force farmers out of existence in the name of a climate crisis that isn’t. Thomas Jefferson had it about right when he said these things:

“When we get piled upon one another in large cities, as in Europe, we shall become corrupt as in Europe…” “The mobs of great cities add just so much to the support of pure government, as sores do to the strength of the human body.”

