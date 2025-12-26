Energy Security and Freedom

Jeff Chestnut
43m

Nothing short of a successful recall of governor goofball will help California. That’s the start, and the voters have several years of high cost to overcome what’s already done. This has been decades in the making and the right move is to get rid of the crime families that have put in place the corruption. Own it! Vote the goofball out!!

Ronald Stein
44m

California’s lack of Energy Wisdom

California remains oblivious that underground hydrocarbon resources of coal, crude oil, and natural gas are totally useless unless processed into something useful to meet the demands of humanity.

Humanity needs the products, but California remains incapable of identifying the substitutes for fossil fuels to provide the supply chain source for those products.

A great 17-minute video by Victor Davis Hanson on California’s lack of any Energy Wisdom should be viewed immediately at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nTzKU7TZ0_A

