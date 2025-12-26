A Truthful But Absolutely Maddening Description of California's Desperate Energy Crisis, Brought on Entirely by Corrupt, Incompetent Politicians!
I’ve never watched Richard Lawson’s videos before, but I stumbled on one that perfectly describes California’s ever-deepening energy crisis, brought on by insane green energy posturing by thre Golden State’s incompetent politicians. Unfortunately, the 18-minute video fails to offer any possible solutions and, frankly, it’s depressing for that reason. Nonetheless, I encourage readers to watch at least a few minutes of it, as he lays out several cold hard truths about just how deep the crisis has become.
Here is Lawson’s truth-telling, followed by my thoughts on what might have been included:
Why is the incompetence of Gavin Newsom only barely mentioned?
What about the corrupt, politically correc, virtue-signaling legislature?
What about the NGOs whose undue influence laid the foundation for the death blows? S
Spell out what needs to happen for crying out loud! Such as:
Gavin needs to take bold action or be subject to another recall.
The legislature needs to immediately reverse every climate and anti-fossil fuel measure it's taken.
The State should buy the pipeline and lease it back to the operator at an affordable rate.
California oil producers should be incentivized and all punishing regulations of them thrown out.
There ARE solutions! They all amount to the same thing: a complete and total reversal of California’s ludicrous climate program and compulsion to over-regulate everything. Whining is pointless if there's no action recommended! And, nothing at all will happen unless the public demands it by asking for a complete change in direction. This is the time for boldness and taking advantage of the crisis to undue the massive damage done by Democrats. Say it out loud!
Nothing short of a successful recall of governor goofball will help California. That’s the start, and the voters have several years of high cost to overcome what’s already done. This has been decades in the making and the right move is to get rid of the crime families that have put in place the corruption. Own it! Vote the goofball out!!
California’s lack of Energy Wisdom
California remains oblivious that underground hydrocarbon resources of coal, crude oil, and natural gas are totally useless unless processed into something useful to meet the demands of humanity.
Humanity needs the products, but California remains incapable of identifying the substitutes for fossil fuels to provide the supply chain source for those products.
A great 17-minute video by Victor Davis Hanson on California’s lack of any Energy Wisdom should be viewed immediately at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nTzKU7TZ0_A