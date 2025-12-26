I’ve never watched Richard Lawson’s videos before, but I stumbled on one that perfectly describes California’s ever-deepening energy crisis, brought on by insane green energy posturing by thre Golden State’s incompetent politicians. Unfortunately, the 18-minute video fails to offer any possible solutions and, frankly, it’s depressing for that reason. Nonetheless, I encourage readers to watch at least a few minutes of it, as he lays out several cold hard truths about just how deep the crisis has become.

Here is Lawson’s truth-telling, followed by my thoughts on what might have been included:

Why is the incompetence of Gavin Newsom only barely mentioned?

What about the corrupt, politically correc, virtue-signaling legislature?

What about the NGOs whose undue influence laid the foundation for the death blows? S

Spell out what needs to happen for crying out loud! Such as:

Gavin needs to take bold action or be subject to another recall.

The legislature needs to immediately reverse every climate and anti-fossil fuel measure it's taken.

The State should buy the pipeline and lease it back to the operator at an affordable rate.

California oil producers should be incentivized and all punishing regulations of them thrown out.

There ARE solutions! They all amount to the same thing: a complete and total reversal of California’s ludicrous climate program and compulsion to over-regulate everything. Whining is pointless if there's no action recommended! And, nothing at all will happen unless the public demands it by asking for a complete change in direction. This is the time for boldness and taking advantage of the crisis to undue the massive damage done by Democrats. Say it out loud!

#Climate #GreenEnergy #FossilFuels #Newsom #Refineries #Pipelines #GasPrices

