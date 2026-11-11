StacheD Training has another superb 4-minute video on the subject of EV battery fires compared to conventional internal combustion vehicles:
#Tesla #EVbatteryFires #Batteries #Fires #Runaway #BatteryFires #CombustionEngines
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Thank you for the stats comparing fires in EVs vs ICE vehicles. So know we know EV fires are not only much hotter and orders of magnitude harder to put out; they also are much more frequent after a crash.
More and more private parking garages, condo associations, and commercial properties increasingly restrict or ban electric vehicles (EVs) due to fire safety concerns.
Fire & Thermal Runaway Risks: Lithium-ion battery fires burn hotter and longer than traditional gas-powered car fires, produce toxic smoke, and are notoriously difficult for first responders to put out in enclosed or underground spaces.