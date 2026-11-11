Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Al Christie's avatar
Al Christie
5h

Thank you for the stats comparing fires in EVs vs ICE vehicles. So know we know EV fires are not only much hotter and orders of magnitude harder to put out; they also are much more frequent after a crash.

Reply
Share
Ronald Stein's avatar
Ronald Stein
6h

More and more private parking garages, condo associations, and commercial properties increasingly restrict or ban electric vehicles (EVs) due to fire safety concerns.

Fire & Thermal Runaway Risks: Lithium-ion battery fires burn hotter and longer than traditional gas-powered car fires, produce toxic smoke, and are notoriously difficult for first responders to put out in enclosed or underground spaces.

Reply
Share

Ready for more?

© 2026 Thomas J Shepstone · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for writing, podcasting, and media founders.