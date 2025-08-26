Bill Gates is a ‘picture in the dictionary’ next to “Fatal Conceit,” which may be described as imagining one’s own knowledge in one thing is knowledge in everything. After creating a clunky computer operating system and a couple of widely used pieces of software and making billions, he decided he was an expert in climate and health. He has invested in vaccines, bugs, and farmland.

One of those investments was in an outfit called Beyond Meat in which those possessed of the Fatal Conceit have invested something like $4 billion. Per Grok:

Bill Gates, through his personal investments and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust, was an early backer of Beyond Meat, the plant-based meat alternative company. Beyond Meat raised approximately $72 million in total venture financing by 2018, with Gates listed as one of the key investors alongside others like Kleiner Perkins, Tyson Foods, and Leonardo DiCaprio. Gates participated in multiple rounds between 2013 and 2016. Post-IPO in 2019, the Gates Foundation Trust held a position in Beyond Meat stock valued at around $24 million (based on shares sold in Q3 2019 before a market downturn), but this reflects the value at the time of sale, not the original investment amount. Gates has since exited his Beyond Meat holdings entirely by late 2019, shifting focus to other alternative protein ventures like Impossible Foods.

Impossible Foods is another fake meat company. It is has yet to make a profit as of today and occupies the same niche as Beyond Meat, namely a focus on sustainability and claims their products generate fewer greenhouse gases compared to traditional meat production.

Beyond Meat was ahead of the game when it began, and it made some magnificent claims in its 2022 ESG Report:

As a leader in plant-based meat, a movement that is important to reducing global greenhouse gas emissions from livestock-related agriculture (which accounts for an estimated 77% of global farming land use), Beyond Meat® is releasing its environmental, social and governance (ESG) information in support of the company’s overall mission to positively impact human health, climate change, constraints on natural resources, and animal welfare. In his letter in the company’s 2022 ESG Report, Ethan Brown, Beyond Meat’s Founder, President and CEO, shares his vision for Beyond Meat and the plant-based meat movement as an important solution to the climate crisis. He says, “The environmental impact of our business is not a secondary consideration but is rather a reason for being….It is understandable to feel overwhelmed in face of the magnitude of this global challenge. However, defeat is not inevitable and there is much we can do today.” He proceeds to point to the positive environmental impacts of the company's flagship Beyond Burger to illustrate the important role plant-based meat can play in answering the climate threat. The results show that, compared to an 80/20 ¼ lb. U.S. beef patty, a ¼ lb. Beyond Burger 3.0 patty: Generates 90% less greenhouse gas emissions;

Requires 37% less non-renewable energy;

Requires 97% less land; and

Requires 97% less water consumption.

But, as JoNova notes here, it isn’t working out so well. An article in Smart Company, provides some horrendous details:

Like many businesses, it’s incredibly hard to make money if the market is struggling. And unfortunately for Beyond Meat, the alternative meat market took a turn for the worse. The US plant-based meat market peaked in size in 2020 and has been declining ever since. Whilst there were high hopes of growing beyond the 4-6% of vegetarians, the reality was very different. So what happened? Whilst the company was focused on pushing a narrative of sustainability, customers had a much bigger concern. Are the products even healthy? After all, in the process of trying to get the food to feel closer to beef, you have to do lots of modifications to the core product… The burger patti are high in protein, but the caveat is that they contain seed oils and are also very high in saturated fat… In the background, there was a macro trend away from vegetarianism towards carnivore diets, with the rise of the Make America Healthy Again movement and influencers like The Liver King and Joe Rogan championing the movement… Today, the company’s current market cap is only $188 million, with $100 million in cash on the balance sheet. The business is losing ~$20 million to $30 million in cash per quarter, but miraculously, it managed to secure another $100 million financing facility in May this year from a sustainable agricultural non-profit investor, buying the business another year of operating expenses… But honestly, there is no amount of money you could pay me to buy this business.

As JoNova says:

Like a microcosm of the climate change debate, a group of investors thought they could make a profit while also saving animals, making people healthier, and changing the global climate all at the same time in a nifty 4 for 1. The UN recognised it as a Champion of the Earth for “science and innovation”. Bill Gates tossed money at it. But it turns out it was hard to recreate a steak without having a cow or 100 million years to evolve something competitive, economical and tasty. Cows are very efficient factories, in that they come with their own chemical plants, filters, thermostats, and barriers to stop infection, they can transport themselves and they make more cows too. So the factory imitation was never going to be cheaper, at least not for years. Like everything in the climate debate — everyone says they believe, but no one believes enough to spend $19.95 on fake burger meat. So it was a wildly ambitious product, not-yet-invented, not-safety-tested, and without much appeal to 99% of the population.

Having done a fair amount of agricultural economic development work over the years, there is nothing in this story that is especially surprising to me. There are very few people who will spend significantly more for food that makes virtual signaling claims. There a few who will spend just a tiny bit more to feel good about themselves, but the vast majority seek real value in taste. They will, for this, gladly pay more. Fake meat is a climate fool's errand, and only the most committed of the climate cult's true believers will far for it.

The only question is how long it will take for these companies to seek taxpayer subsidies to support their cause and grift.

