Today In Energy published some interesting data Friday on the subject of electricity trade. It’s a tale of two states (well, several really) and how insane energy policies affect the welfare of one.

The following map tells most of the story:

Unfortunately, the color schemes aren’t great, but if you look closely you’ll notice Pennsylvania and Virginia are two different colors, and at the opposite ends of the spectrum. Pennsylvania is the biggest exporter of electricity by a mile because it allows fracking, natural-gas-fueled power plants, and has significant coal and nuclear generators of the power. The Keystone State’s neighbor, West Virginia is also an exporter as is nearby Michigan, both of which have oil and gas resources and allow development.

Now, look at Virginia, a state where fracking was prohibited under the simply awful Terry McAufliffe in 2017. It also has booming electricity demand because it adjoins the DC swamp where every government agency, every corporatist, and everyone else who wants to be near power is located along with their powerful computing equipment. It is the biggest importer of electricity, although California and Massachusetts, two more states with anti-energy policies come close. That means higher prices and less energy security.

What could be more clear? Virginia, California, and Massachusetts have made green virtue signaling a higher priority than affordable electricity and energy security for residents. They are selling out their citizenry for the sake of temporary political gain with special interests. Maryland and New York, both of whom have major energy resources and have prohibited their use, are doing the same thing. Meanwhile, Pennsylvania has resisted and is selling them power.

Look at the map again. It’s a tale of sensible versus insane energy policy. It’s a tale of smart politics versus long-term political suicide. It’s a tale of looking ahead versus looking sideways and being distracted by shiny green objects.

#Pennsylvania #Virginia #California #Fracking #WestVirginia #Michigan #EnergySecurity #NaturalGas

Share