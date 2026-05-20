This is one of John Stossel’s best investigations. It’s a 13-minute nterview with Roger Pielke Jr., a famous climate scientist who was treated like dirt by the Un iversity of Colorado for daring to suggest climate change wasn’t a crisis, even though his work was repeatedly cited by the IPCC itself. It seems that Barack Obama intimidated the University into trashing their boastful commitment to academic freedom, which factors tell us everything we need to know about both administrations.

It was absolutely disgusting behavior on the part of Obama and the University and the video is well worth your time to appreciate just how crooked our institutions are today.

Hat Tip: J. First

#JohnStossel #RogerPielke #Obama #UniversityofColorado #Corrupt #Crooked #Climate #IPCC #ClimateChange #AcademicFreedom

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