Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Ann L. Klieves's avatar
Ann L. Klieves
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Dear Tom,Starting the day with climate truth is great! I am going to share this with my group and try to forward this to the DJT team. These scammers have been uncovered .Sooner rather than later they will get what they deserve. Thank you for this super article.

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