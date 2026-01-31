Energy Security and Freedom

Jennie Corsi
This is massively confusing. We have had electric busses and street cars for ages. They just used power lines in city areas. How could any engineer in good conscience peddle these truly primitive battery behemoths, when a better electrical technology already exists?

