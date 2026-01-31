The MGUY, in this 7-minute video, reveals the madness of living in a state that regularly elects a Socialist as one of its United States Senators.

The problem with Vermont, of course, is that it has been taken by New Yorkers such as Bernie Sanders, who came from Brooklyn and used Vermont as a place to do politics after his short and failed career doing real work. He and his wife honeymooned in the Soviet Union, and that’s pretty much all one needs to know as background on Vermont and this EV bus tale, which is a direct result of that sort of thinking.

#MGUY #Vermont #EVs #Buses #Burlingrton #FireRisk #Snow #Cold #Charging #Range

Share