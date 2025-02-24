Our friend, Dick Storm, is a professional engineer and the author of several popular guest posts here. He recently participated in a joint presentation at the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of South Carolina Beaufort. His instruction partner, Henrik de Gyor, is a consultant, podcaster, speaker, and writer. They presented views on the “Pros and Cons” of purchasing EVs followed by a Q&A session. Dick also addressed related questions to set the stage for Q&A. Where, for example, do we get our power now? What is China doing? Why can't solar and wind replace fossil fuels?

The more of this there is, the higher your electric prices

The slide deck used by the instructors may be found here and the following is the substance of a fact sheet distributed as part of the presentation:

Facts on Electricity Generation in the South Carolina Low Country

The Source of Energy to Power Electric Vehicles (EV’s)

If you are interested in considering or purchasing an EV, you might be interested in the sources of electricity to charge it.

Here are some of the facts that are available from the South Carolina state government, Santee-Cooper, and the U.S. Department of Energy EIA (Energy Information Administration). These show where our electricity is generated.

Overall Sources for South Carolina Electricity Generation: This includes generating plants owned by North Carolina utility Duke Energy, but installed in South Carolina, which is No. 3 in the nation for nuclear power generation capacity.

Most of the electricity distributed by our electricity supplier, Palmetto Electric, is sourced from Santee-Cooper: The total generation in 2023 by Santee-Cooper, by fuel used is shown on the next chart. This shows 56.3% of our electricity for the year 2023 was generated from coal. During extreme cold, such as this past January, the generation from coal was about 88%. Electricity needs to be generated the instant that it is needed.

For reference on the importance of coal fuel to provide our electricity, here is a chart of the actual generation by fuel for Santee-Cooper on January 8, 2025. Coal fuel provided over 88% of the total electricity generation at this moment.

There is legislation to exit coal plants before 2040. As the coal plants are shut down, production cost of electricity and reliability will both be adversely impacted. The chart which follows is from the latest Santee-Cooper Integrated Resource Plan. This IRP is the published plan for providing needed generation to satisfy demand.

Remember, with electricity, it must be generated the instant that it is needed. The “New Thinking” is to supply this instant Demand with batteries referred to as BESS (Battery Electric Storage Systems). Batteries provide backup power for minutes or hours, not days as in the case of winter storms or extended heat waves in the summer.

Batteries require charging and are another form of “Secondary Energy”. Coal, natural gas, Uranium, gasoline, and diesel are forms of “Primary Energy” and possess energy density to be stored on-site at a power plant, on-board vehicles and airplanes for extended range. Batteries are, by their nature, for short-term uses of power.

If you wish to know why your electric rates are rising, it is largely due to the war on coal and political pressure on Santee-Cooper and other utilities to exit coal and move to renewable sources of power.

Look at the examples shown on these pages for the amount of electricity provided by solar, hydro and wind. They are minimal for a reason.

Summary and Conclusions:

Electricity is going to become much more expensive if government regulators continue the war on coal.

Intermittent power generation such as wind and solar require electricity storage such as BESS (Battery Electric Storage Systems), Pumped Hydro Storage Systems, Compressed Air Storage Systems, or Hydrogen Storage for later use on peak in Fuel Cells or Turbines. All of these storage systems are extremely expensive; thus electricity rates will go up.

“Demand response” is a polite phrase for “rationing.” EV charging will likely be restricted during high electricity usage periods. “Smart Meters” is a phrase to describe “control of your electricity use by rationing. EV’s use enormous flows of electricity when fast charging. About 50 amps.

If dependent on electricity for travel, the time of day for charging needs to be planned. Short trips, no problem. Interstate travel of more than 300 miles needs planning.

Electricity is likely to become scarcer due to the replacement of reliable coal plants with intermittent sources of generation and BESS. Not replacing shut down coal plants with similarly dispatchable, affordable, and reliable electricity generation capacity is fraught with danger

Here are examples of world electricity prices. Americans should learn from the mistakes of others, such as Germany, Sweden, and the UK.

Notice the red dots representing renewables above 30% of total generation and the increasing costs as countries have moved toward “green” power.

See the full fact sheet for references and sources.

