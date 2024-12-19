Issues & Insights is a wonderful site and it just put up an amazing story about our Postal Service. This, of course, builds on our story earlier today about DOE incompetence. Here is all you need to know from it, although I encourage readers to check out the full version for some entertainment (emphasis added):
The Washington Post reported that even after the Biden administration committed $3 billion to buy electric delivery trucks for the post office, the contractor it hired, Oshkosh, has delivered only 93 of what was supposed to be 3,000 EV trucks by now.
“Postal Service’s electric mail trucks are way behind schedule,” the Post says. “The delays put Biden’s climate goals at risk.” (Concern for the phantom danger of “climate change” outweighs the gross incompetence of the federal government in the eyes of the Post.)
The “historic” White House initiative that was ultimately to deliver 60,000 Next Generation Delivery Vehicles to the post office has been “plagued by manufacturing mishaps and supplier infighting,” says the Post. Rather than building 80 a day, as was the expectation, the company is cobbling together just one…
Biden could have used the dollars to buy mail trucks that would be built and delivered on time, but he chose to buy vehicles that would be, in the words of the Post, the “hallmark” of his “industrial and climate agenda.” Practicality and principled stewardship of taxpayers’ dollars were apparently never a consideration. It was all about Biden’s legacy…
This is a scandal not unlike Biden’s inability to build the EV charging stations he promised. As of last month, after $7.5 billion was allocated in 2021 for that project, only eight charging stations, which have between them 214 charging ports, had been built. Biden bragged earlier this year that he’d build a half million of them.
As I said…
Accountability must be required! You’re fired!
The EV delivery vehicles were never ready to go to manufacturing for a volume build. Simply incompetent purchasing by the bozo joe clown administration. Waste of money - and how much has been paid vs vehicles delivered?