Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Mary Mc's avatar
Mary Mc
36m

The stock market has decided to depart SMRs and most everything nuclear. Must be a shiny new object out there?

The big tech guys can afford SMRs. It is beginning to look like in some areas, either they provide their own "behind the meter" source or they may not be able to either build or operate.

Especially with everyday people like me (not the Chinese) demanding that the provide their own needs or not be approved.

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Al Christie's avatar
Al Christie
2h

"True Generation IV SMRs, ... economics (cost advantages and low financial risk),... "

SMRs sound great, and I'm all for them, but my previous research has revealed that SMRs are too expensive to be practical, so far - except certain niche applications - like remote locations.

Your thoughts?

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