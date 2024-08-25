I would say John Cadogan has to be the world's best curmudgeon, except that I have a friend (and occasional contributor here) who certainly tops him in terms of personal correspondence at least. Regardless who's better, I took great enjoyment from Cadogan’s latest EV fire observations as the auto commentator employed his rapier wit to eviscerate one sacred cow after the other. He even went after Elon Musk, who I’ve warmed up to quite a bit since he saved free speech by paying a fortune for a rundown Twitter. Cadogan isn't wrong, though. All heroes are flawed and need to be brought down to earth now and then.

Anyway, as Joe Biden would say, check out crusty old Cadogan here:

Don’t you love it?

#EVs #Cadogan #Curmudgeon #Portugal #Fire #Lisbon

Share