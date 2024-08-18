No one teaches and, at the same time, entertains quite so well as John Cadogan, Australia’s Auto Expert. He has put together a video on the science of combustion, in fact, that should be mandatory watching for all preachy climate cultists and a lot of others as well.

As Cadogan humorously explains, combustion is the process that sustains most of modern life and, when we combust hydrocarbons, we get both carbon dioxide (CO2) and water (H2O). The combination of those two then supports plant growth that gives off oxygen that gives us life. Oxygen also serves as the essential ingredient to combustion. It's quite a cycle:

It is because combustion produces water, for instance, that the natural gas produced through hydraulic fracturing, releases more water into the atmosphere than used in the process of fracking. This fact is seldom discussed, of course, when agencies such as the corrupt Delaware River Basin Commission, which has banned fracking for the moment, bemoans all the water used.

The video is only 20 minutes long and that includes ads you can skip or pass over, so it won't take long to get the picture. I never cared for chemistry in school but Cadogan makes it fun and his utter contempt for politicians is just an added bonus. Give it a view! You won't be sorry.

