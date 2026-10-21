Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
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There are several issues with the concept of decarbonization. Thus quote nerds discussion:

“The dispute over the 1.5°C target was sharper still.”

There is no doubt that climate is changing. But the notion that it is the same over the earth and that humans have caused it is problematic. Further, that humans control the change is even further stretching the discussion. Thete is no proof that humans are causing the temperature change or the weather changes. The claims that humans can control the temperature by ending ‘fossil fuel’ use is a further deviation from scientific data and analysts. The literature is full of the debate against these two pre decided notions and in fact the end ‘fossil fuels’ use is a political ideology. The demonization of renowned scientists by supporters of the political ideology is an attempt to to bury the truth that doesn’t support the climate crisis mantra. Globally the spending on the ideology supported by the climate crisis supporters has yielded dubious if not no results after excessive capital investment. The climate crisis believers behave as a cult. The real goal is political control, without bring elected, with a one world government of self appointed elites. Their hypocrisy is astounding as evidenced by the environmental destruction for their last meeting in Brazil. We need to focus on the the base foundation of the belief of this movement and not projects to continue the spending folly that will drive us all to bankruptcy.

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