Guest Post from Ronald Stein, P.E., and Yoshihiro Muronaka.

I. Bonn Exposed a World That Isn’t Moving as One

In June 2026, the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Bonn, Germany, was meant to prepare the ground for COP31 in Antalya, Turkey, this November 9th-20th. Instead, it exposed how far the world remains from a unified path toward decarbonization.

Negotiators could not agree on the Mitigation Work Programme, the mechanism meant to push countries toward deeper emissions cuts. The EU pressed for stronger commitments; many other nations insisted the forum was meant only for exchanging information, not setting new obligations. No resolution was reached — the question was simply deferred to COP31.

The dispute over the 1.5°C target was sharper still. The EU and Switzerland accused several countries — Saudi Arabia, China, India, and Russia among them — of undermining climate science to protect fossil-fuel demands and interests.

Beneath that accusation lies a question international discourse rarely confronts directly: whether the 1.5°C target itself remains achievable, and whether energy security and realistic adaptation deserve more weight than adherence to a number, as COP31 attendees remain OBLIVIOUS to the REALITY that the worldwide economies run on transportation fuels.

In addition, raw crude oil, once processed through refineries, provides the molecules that are the basis of more than 6,000 products that modern life depends on, made from those oil derivatives — products that did not exist just a few centuries ago.

In addition, electricity can charge an iPhone, but neither wind turbines nor solar panels can make an iPhone — everything that needs electricity is itself made from oil derivatives manufactured from crude oil. Without crude oil, there would be no iPhones, X-ray machines, or computers that need electricity in the first place.

For the first time, delegates also held formal talks on climate policy and trade — centered almost entirely on the EU’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism. The EU frames CBAM as an environmental necessity. Developing nations call it something else: protectionism exercised through market power, dressed in the language of climate responsibility.

Closing the conference, UN climate chief Simon Stiell lamented a “you-first-ism” — each nation waiting for others to act before committing itself. It was a candid admission of paralysis. But it missed a simpler explanation: nations are not failing to cooperate out of stubbornness. They are prioritizing their own industries, electricity security, supply chain security for transportation fuels and the 6,000 products made from processed crude oil, and citizens — because no government can responsibly do otherwise.

That admission of paralysis sits awkwardly alongside COP30’s own record. In Belém, Brazil, delegates logged 317 private-jet landings, producing an estimated 1,541 tons of CO₂ by Eurocontrol’s Small Emitters Tool — private jets emit up to 14 times more CO₂per passenger than commercial flights. “You-first-ism,” it turns out, extends beyond negotiating positions to how attendees themselves choose to travel.

Bonn made one thing clear: the world is not moving toward decarbonization as a single bloc. COP31 will only make these divisions more visible.

II. The Iran War: Opportunity, or Confusion of Categories?

Weeks earlier, at a COP31 preparatory meeting in Paris, Stiell had already previewed this framing. He suggested the Iran war was “rapidly accelerating” the world’s shift to the generation of electricity by wind turbines and solar panels, arguing that those who had tried to sustain fossil-fuel dependence were inadvertently fueling a boom of wind and solar — because wind and solar, he said, are safer, cheaper, and immune to the disruption of narrow straits or global conflict.

It is worth pausing on who was really being described here. The nations and industries he characterized as clinging to fossil fuels are not simply nostalgic for the past. Coal, natural gas, and crude oil have been the foundation of industrial civilization since the Industrial Revolution — not only as energy sources but as the raw material for steel, cement, fertilizer, pharmaceuticals, and plastics. Wind and solar can substitute for some electricity generation and a portion of transport fuel.

No technology yet substitutes for hydrocarbons as chemical feedstock. Electricity from wind and solar is not a necessary condition for manufacturing civilization’s material goods; hydrocarbon molecules are, as they are the basis for transportation fuels and more than 6,000 products that modern life depends on, made from those oil derivatives — products that did not exist just a few centuries ago.

When oil and gas supplies are disrupted by war, what people need is stable, reliable, affordable electricity, transportation fuels, and all the oil-based products modern life depends on — not an accelerated bet on intermittent electricity. Solar panels do not generate electricity at night. Wind turbines stop when the wind does. In a geopolitical crisis, these are not abstract inconveniences; they are life-and-death vulnerabilities for hospitals, military infrastructure, and food supply chains.

There is also a cost distinction Stiell’s framing glosses over. LCOE — the standard metric for “cheap wind and solar” — reflects only the generation asset itself. It excludes the backup capacity, storage, transmission buildout, and balancing costs that intermittent power requires at grid scale. Measured on a fully-loaded basis (FCOE), the “wind and solar are cheap” claim loses much of its force — particularly in developing nations, where the grid to absorb intermittent power often doesn’t yet exist, and where the buildout cost lands hardest on those least able to absorb it.

III. Who Actually Puts Net Zero First?

Strip away the summit rhetoric, and a narrower reality emerges: full-throated net-zero-by-date commitments are, in practice, sustained by a subset of the EU. Most of the world’s major emitters are pursuing electricity policy on other terms entirely — national interest, industrial competitiveness, and energy security first.

China illustrates this most starkly. It is the world’s largest annual emitter, with recent estimates placing its output at roughly 11.7 billion tons — about 31% of global fossil CO₂ emissions. China has publicly committed to peaking emissions by 2030 and reaching carbon neutrality by 2060.

Yet in 2023–2024 it approved new coal-fired power construction at the fastest pace in nearly a decade — construction of plants representing an estimated 94.5 GW, the highest level of new or resumed coal projects since 2015. The gap between China’s stated targets and its infrastructure investment is not a footnote; it is the central fact of global climate arithmetic. No amount of sacrifice by developed-nation citizens can offset it.

China represents the clearest evidence that the world is not moving toward decarbonization as a single bloc — and that the loudest net-zero rhetoric often comes from those least exposed to its economic cost.

IV. What the Conference Host Itself Chooses to Do

COP31’s own host makes the same point in miniature. Turkey holds the COP31 presidency this November in Antalya. Rather than pursuing wind and solar exclusively, Turkey has confirmed that bringing the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant — a Russian-built, Rosatom-operated facility — online in 2026 remains a top energy priority. Turkey’s own environment minister has put it plainly: the country uses wind, solar, and fossil fuels because it needs to meet demand and remain self-sufficient.

This is not a contradiction to be pointed out with irony. It is a rational energy-mix strategy — one that stands in instructive contrast to the uniform message Turkey simultaneously delivers as COP31 president. Electricity security through diversification, not purity through a single source, is what every capable government actually practices when the stakes are real.

Fossil fuels, wind and solar, and nuclear power each have comparative advantages that differ by geography, resource endowment, and economic development stage; sound policy lets countries choose accordingly rather than mandating a single path.

V. The Anchor Point COP Discourse Keeps Missing

Raw crude oil, once processed through refineries, is the basis of more than 6,000 products that modern life depends on — products that did not exist a few centuries ago. Jet fuel for roughly 35,550 commercial aircraft and 100,000–150,000 daily flights. Diesel for trucks, trains, and construction equipment. Gasoline for roughly 1.7 billion vehicles. Bunker fuel for the 116,000 commercial ships that carry approximately 90% of world trade. Feedstock for fertilizer, pharmaceuticals, plastics, and synthetic fiber — including the materials used to manufacture wind turbines and solar panels themselves.

Wind and solar can generate electricity. They cannot supply transportation fuels. That distinction is not a detail; it is the foundation of the entire debate, and it is the one COP discourse — fixated on electricity and emissions — consistently overlooks.

Carbon symbiosis, not carbon elimination, is the framework that matches the complexity of the world we actually live in, because carbon is an element foundational to both biological life (over 6,000 products and transportation fuels) and industrial civilization (energy), not merely the molecule, CO₂, that climate policy targets for elimination. Energy mix answers “how do we generate power”; Carbon Symbiosis answers the deeper question underneath it — “why can civilization not simply subtract carbon,” at the elemental level.

VI. Conclusion

An electricity policy made in the heat of geopolitical crisis, dressed in the language of climate urgency, deserves the same scrutiny applied to any other form of crisis opportunism.

Bonn, and the Iran war before it, have reminded the world how fragile the supply chains for electricity and hydrocarbon-based products really are. The right response is resilience through diversity — energy mixes suited to each nation’s resources and needs — not acceleration toward a monoculture of intermittent electricity that cannot, by itself, power civilization or supply the products modern life depends on.

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