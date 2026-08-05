Dan Markind writes at Forbes to explain exactly what happens when Democrats and the blue state bureaucracies and courts they control take charge of energy projects:

On Friday, July 31, 2026 the Michigan Supreme Court vacated a key permit for the tunnel project that allows Canadian pipeline company Enbridge to traverse its Line 5 Pipeline through the Straits of Mackinac between the Upper and Lower Peninsulas of Michigan. The ruling throws the project back into limbo, as the Michigan Public Service Commission now must redo its analysis, further delaying a process that began in 2018. (Source).

(Front row, l to r) Justice Brian Zahra, Chief Justice Megan Cavanagh, Justice Richard Bernstein (Back row, l to r) Justice Kimberly Thomas, Justice Elizabeth Welch, Justice Kyra Bolden, Justice Noah Hood

In a 6-1 ruling, the Michigan Court, per Justice Elizabeth Welch, stated that …”(t)o accurately assess the environmental consequences of the Replacement Project, the PSC should have determined whether the project would be the proximate cause of Line 5’s continued operation and its alleged attendant harms.” Line 5, which is 73 years old, runs from Superior, Wisconsin, down through Michigan and into Ontario, ending at the refineries in Sarnia, Ontario. In response to growing concerns that the pipeline needed to be modernized, especially in the freshwaters of the Straits of Mackinac, Enbridge reached an agreement with then Michigan Governor Rick Snyder on its modernization. When Democrat Gretchen Whitmer replaced [Republican] Rick Snyder in 2019, she sought to shut down the pipeline entirely, which among other things may violate the 1977 Canada-United States Transit Pipelines Treaty governing uninterrupted transmission of hydrocarbons between the two nations. (Source).

The attempt by Governor Whitmer to shut the pipeline down entirely has led to contentious litigation now both in Federal Appellate Court in Michigan and in Michigan State Court. Also on July 31, both the federal governments of the United States and Canada asked the court to block any attempt by Michigan to shut the pipeline down… Built in 1953, Line 5 transports up to 540,000 barrels of crude oil and natural gas liquids. It also is a critical conduit for jet fuel for airports such as Detroit Wayne County and Toronto’s Lester Pearson International Airport. As this drama plays out in all of its forms, the one thing that absolutely is clear is that the pipeline is not getting any younger.

Read the whole story for Keystone Cops features of this debacle, but the fact it’s happening in Michigan, an industrial state that votes for Trump, but also elects tyrants such as Whitmer and Nessel and puts Democrat Judge Walsh on its Supreme Court, is simply astounding. Justice Brian K. Zahra was the sole dissenter (the one who voted “no”) on the recent decision, and he is also the sole Republican on the court!

It makes no sense, but it happens because Presidential elections bring out more ordinary blue-collar, middle-class voters. Midterm and off-year elections bring out proportionally more city voters easily swayed by demagoguery financed by special interest billionaire NGOs. The latter vote for Democrats of the worst sort. Democrats in states less dominated by urban populations are typically far less radical.

This cannot stand, though, in a republic if we are to sustain civil society. We cannot have government by NGOs. We cannot destroy critical energy infrastructure for the sake of appeasing green energy grifters and virtue signalers, and that’s what is happening here. The virtue signaling is out there for all to see. The grifters, who want fossil fuel industry to go away in favor of heavily subsidized uneconomic renewables are behind the scenes paying the way.

We need NGO reform. We need Federal leadership to prevent folks such as Whitmer and Nessel from sabotaging our energy infrastructure

#Michigan #Whitmer #Nessel #Line5 #Enbridge #Pipeline #SupremeCourt

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