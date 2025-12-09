Guest post by Jim Willis of Marcellus Drilling News.

There have been a number of new reports recently released predicting how new AI data center projects will affect (a) demand for electric power, and (b) demand for natural gas to generate that power. We spotted what at first glance appears to be contradictory predictions in two new reports issued this week.

On Monday, BloombergNEF (the research arm of Bloomberg) issued a report predicting data center power demand will hit 106 gigawatts (GW) by 2035, a 36% jump from its previous outlook. Two days later, Enverus Intelligence® Research (EIR), a subsidiary of Enverus, issued a report that predicts 30 GW of new U.S. data center capacity will be needed over the next five years (by 2030)—significantly below the 50 GW forecasted by major grid operators. One report is wildly optimistic, the other pessimistic. What gives?

Let’s look at the information from both Bloomberg and Enverus. We’ll then dissect it and make sense of it. In both cases, the full reports are only available to subscribers. What we have below are overviews provided by each organization.

From BloombergNEF on Monday:

A new wave of early-stage data center projects is reshaping US electricity demand – and it’s doing it quickly. Data-center power demand hits 106 gigawatts (GW) by 2035 in BloombergNEF’s newest forecast – a 36% jump from the previous outlook, published just seven months ago. The massive growth rate in data center power demand reflects more than a surge in the number of data centers in the pipeline; it also highlights the new centers’ size. Of the nearly 150 new data center projects BNEF added to its tracker in the last year, nearly a quarter exceed 500 megawatts. That’s more than double last year’s share. This boom in data center demand is colliding with grid realities. In PJM, BNEF forecasts data center capacity could 31GW by 2030, nearly matching the 28.7GW of new generation the Energy Information Administration expects over the same period. In the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, reserve margins could fall into risky territory after 2028, a sign that short-term growth can be absorbed, but longer-term supply will lag.

These pressures point to an inflection moment for US grids: the desire to accommodate AI-driven load without undermining reliability or driving up power costs. At the same time, the geography of US data centers is shifting. The once-dominant market in northern Virginia market is nearing saturation, sending new projects south and west into central and southern Virginia. Georgia is seeing expansion beyond the metropolitan Atlanta area as land and power constraints tighten. Texas is an exception: Developers there are transitioning former crypto-mining sites into AI data centers closer to population centers and fiber routes. (1)

From Enverus on Wednesday:

Enverus Intelligence® Research (EIR), a subsidiary of Enverus, the most trusted energy SaaS company that leverages generative AI across its solutions, is releasing a new analysis forecasting U.S. data center load growth and its implications for natural gas demand through 2030. EIR projects 30 gigawatts (GW) of new U.S. data center capacity over the next five years—significantly below the 50 GW forecasted by major grid operators. This more conservative outlook reflects the impact of stricter utility requirements, which have already reduced speculative project proposals by more than 50% in states such as Ohio. “Our research shows that while data center expansion will drive substantial energy demand, it will have a marginal impact on natural gas in the immediate years,” said Jimmy McNamara, CFA, principal analyst at EIR. “By focusing on confirmed projects and real-world constraints, we provide a more accurate outlook for both the power and natural gas sectors.” Key takeaways: EIR forecasts 30 GW of new U.S. data center capacity by 2030, compared to 50 GW projected by the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and PJM Interconnection (PJM).

Recent policy changes in states like Ohio, including higher power costs and stricter credit requirements, led to a 15 GW (over 50%) drop in proposed data center projects.

If all new capacity were gas-fired, it could add up to 4.1 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) of incremental Lower 48 natural gas demand by 2030; however, gas growth will be lower as grid-connected data centers use mixed generation sources. EIR is more confident in 2.1 Bcf/d of growth from behind-the-meter projects with dedicated gas generation.

For example, a 1 GW data center uses approximately 140 million cubic feet per day (MMcf/d) of natural gas, less than 1% of Appalachia’s daily production. EIR’s analysis pulls from a variety of products including Enverus PRISM®, Enverus FOUNDATIONS® and Enverus Mosaic. (2)

Our Take

We’re attempting to compare apples with oranges. The BloombergNEF report covers the next 10 years, while the Enverus report covers the next 5 years. We need an apples-to-apples comparison.

Looking at the helpful Figure 1 from the Bloomberg overview, we see that total data center power demand in 2025 is roughly 40 GW. In 2030, Bloomberg predicts it will grow to roughly 78 GW, or an addition of 38 GW.

The Enverus report says the growth between now and 2030 will be around 30 GW. So, Bloomberg is a bit more bullish, but both say 30 or more GW of additional power generation will be needed.

The other thing to notice is that while all regions will add more power, PJM, which the Marcellus/Utica serves, will grow the most.

While Bloomberg is the optimist, “glass half full,” and Enverus is the pessimist, “glass half empty,” the inescapable conclusion is that both predict a massive increase in new power generation is needed. Most of that will come from natural gas molecules.

#NaturalGas #AI #DataCenters #Pennsylvania #MarcellusShale #GasPlants #Energy #Electricity

Share

For more great articles on natural gas development every single day, subscribe to Marcellus Drilling News using this convenient link.