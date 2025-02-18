Nothing humbles us like children and growing old enough to witness the foolishness of what we thought when we young. I offer a New York Times article from 39 years ago as proof of the latter and I have added emphasis on the what turned out to be false and what was true:

Many scientists are so sure that the sea level will rise visibly in the coming decades that they are advising planners to adopt new strategies now. A predicted rise in sea level of one foot within the next 30 to 40 years will drive much of the Atlantic and Gulf shoreline inward by a hundred feet and some of it by more than a thousand feet, according to marine geologists. The environmental and economic consequences will be felt much farther inland. The loss of land to the seas ''will create havoc on our shoreline,'' warned Orrin H. Pilkey, a marine geologist at Duke University. ''Americans have been rushing to the coast, but much of our beachfront development has been contemptuous of natural forces.'' Creeping waters will destroy buildings and roads, wipe out recreational beaches, escalate flood problems many miles inland, pollute community wells with saltwater and drown coastal marshes vital to fish and birds. The rise in sea level will become even more pronounced a century from now, scientists predict. They say that the sooner planners take account of the inevitable changes, avoiding investments in doomed facilities and protecting remaining wetlands from development, the lower the ultimate costs will be.

For the United States, those studying the threat describe it as more like an expensive irritant than an impending disaster. But in densely populated lowlands of some poor nations, they say, the effects could be catastrophic. Hardest hit may be Bangladesh, where the combined effects of rising seas and subsiding land over the coming century could obliterate as much as 10 percent of the crowded country, inundating vast tracts of fertile land and extending the deadly sweep of tidal waves. Last week in Washington, a panel of experts convened by the National Academy of Sciences completed a report on the challenge of rising seas that will be published later this year. The chairman of the academy panel, Robert G. Dean of the University of Florida, said the report is intended to ''sensitize'' shoreline communities, engineers and scientists to the likelihood of a significant rise in sea level so they can consider incorporating this into their planning. Coping with the accelerating rise ''will require some difficult decisions,'' he said. ''Do you try to save a structure or not?'' Most of the world's shorelines are already receding, according to geologists who estimate that the seas worldwide have climbed an average of about 4 inches over the last century. This is attributed to the slow melting of midlatitude mountain glaciers, still retreating since the last ice age. But the total change in sea level around the United States during the last hundred years has been greater, about one foot, because much of the country is gradually sinking even as the ocean rises. In coastal states, the steady shrinkage of shorelines has already spawned a debate between those who advocate a strategic retreat from restless beaches and those more inclined to fight for valuable stretches of shore by building sea walls and rock jetties and by ''nourishing'' eroding beaches with truckloads of sand. Often, the debate pits geologists, whose study is the sands of time, against engineers, for whom nature's infringements are a call to combative action.

Now, think about what's happened since. Barack and Michelle bought their $15 million house on the shores of Martha's Vineyard with nary a worry. And, the fact land is subsiding has been wholly discarded in favor of the sea level climate hysteria even though the subsidence is greater than the oceans rising.

Yet, the Statue of Liberty stands comfortably where she has stood since France gave her to us. Finally, what's that about “nature's infringements” when we're all told it's man that's the problem?

