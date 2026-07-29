Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Trudy Anrep's avatar
Trudy Anrep
4h

Mygod, every household in Australia had a Hills Hoist Clothesline in their backyard ,to dry the clothes in the fresh Air .Most of us with with a decent size backyard still do, they are great for Children to swing on for fun too. If the predadorty class gave a damn about climate change , they wouldn't live in multiple mansions across the Globe ,many by the sea , fly globally on their Lear Jets . own many luxury Cars , be extreme consumers , build multiple data centres across the globe etc etc .

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