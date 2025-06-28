Doug Sheridan continues to be very unhappy with the Texas legislature, which is dominated by an unholy alliance between corrupt and/or stupid Republican RINOs and Democrats. More importantly, he also continues to expose the nature of the Texas-size grifting involved:

Is ERCOT, the main grid in Texas, in the midst of a classic bubble... one driven not by a need or use for the huge amounts of renewables and battery energy storage system (BESS) capacity piling onto the system, but instead by developers of such projects and their tax-equity partners rushing to use the Texas grid—with its promise of fast interconnects and friendly regulatory regimes—as a kind of easy clearinghouse for activating upfront federal Investment Tax Credits (ITCs) for their projects... before the tax code change If that's not enough, there's additional incentive to build these assets as fast as possible—to capture energy deals with companies like Meta paying up to be able to claim their data centers are green. Of course, these hyperscalers aren't necessarily using these electrons for their data centers, or even building their data centers on the Texas grid as far as we know. They simply buy the electrons and resell them.



Lest you think we're off our rocker, consider that Ercot reports developer interest in connecting to its system a whopping 400 GW of nominal solar, wind and BESS capacity. This is for a self-contained grid that has an all-time demand peak of less than 90 GW, reports current on-system and available resources of 170 GW, and boasts a reserve margin of over 40%.

Texas is the No. 1 gas producer in the US. Yet, because of the growing overhang in first-in-line intermittent renewables... and now limited duration BESS... capacity, Texas is now unable to attract, even with state subsidies, very little investment in newbuild gas-fired generation, including the kind of dispatchable 24/7 capacity it will so badly need in coming years. This is because the economic well is simply too poisoned for gas-fired generation to earn the returns necessary to justify investing on the Texas grid.



Throw in the fact that between the recent passage of SB6, which now automatically makes certain "large load" customers interruptible on the state's grid and system administrators' growing love affair with demand response measures to deal with peak demand, and it all screams the potential for the kind of misallocation of capital and overbuild that Texas is so prone to court.



Any bubble could also prove problematic for everyday Texans and Texas businesses. Why? Because a grid ladened with generating assets owned, operated or maintained by financially strapped, or even bankrupt, parties isn't in anyone's best interests... including Texas residents and small businesses.



In our opinion, everyone from banks to investors to grid customers to the Governor should be asking the same question—are power markets in Texas currently being driven by sound fundamentals... or by a frothy financial frenzy to simply capture upfront federal subsidies before the door shuts on those giveaways? None of them could be blamed for concluding that the answer looks increasingly like the latter.



Are we wrong?

Sadly, Sheridan is 100% correct. The politicians are crooked beyond belief. The grifters are both greedy and desperate. And, no one wants to admit what’s happening. Thank goodness he is doing so and his remarks perfectly illustrate the problem with wind and solar and how subsidies of these inefficient forms of electricity only destroy the entire system. Moreover, nothing will change until the disaster arrives and Congress, the Texas Legislature, and ERCOT get the courage to do what must be done: end all energy subsidies.

