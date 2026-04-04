John Robson examines the flood of nonsense coming from the climate blob in this 13-minute video:

Enjoy!

California storms that occurred between December 1861 and January 1862 (43 days). They dumped nearly 10 feet (3.0 m) of rain in parts of California

#Robson#ClimateDiscussionNexus #ClimateBlob #Floods #JohnRobson

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