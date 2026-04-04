Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Patrick McGuire's avatar
Patrick McGuire
1d

I doubt the CO2 Climate cult can survive more than another twenty years. Sooner or later the flood of lies and failed predictions will be too big and foolish to cover up.

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Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
2d

As always Robson is entertaining and lays waste to the absurd claims of the climatocatastrophists and their supporting so called scientists. Nothing the climate cult has predicted in their gloom forecast scenarios has come true. Alas, we will exist another decade or so . . . Will the climate cult?

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