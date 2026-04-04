A Flood of Nonsense Rages Downstream from the Climate Blob
John Robson examines the flood of nonsense coming from the climate blob in this 13-minute video:
Enjoy!
#Robson#ClimateDiscussionNexus #ClimateBlob #Floods #JohnRobson
John Robson examines the flood of nonsense coming from the climate blob in this 13-minute video:
Enjoy!
#Robson#ClimateDiscussionNexus #ClimateBlob #Floods #JohnRobson
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I doubt the CO2 Climate cult can survive more than another twenty years. Sooner or later the flood of lies and failed predictions will be too big and foolish to cover up.
As always Robson is entertaining and lays waste to the absurd claims of the climatocatastrophists and their supporting so called scientists. Nothing the climate cult has predicted in their gloom forecast scenarios has come true. Alas, we will exist another decade or so . . . Will the climate cult?