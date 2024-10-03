Geoff of Geoff Buys Cars describes 'net zero’ as the gift that keeps on giving and proves it with a marvelous reading of a blog post regarding how a bunch of Eurocrats who believe in green energy fairy tales have managed, instead, to produce the funniest ferry tale you can imagine. Enjoy!

This is hilarious, of course, and it demonstrates the utter futility of trying to substitute political judgment for common sense of the people and free energy markets. When you hear this story, so beautifully read by Geoff, you will come to the thought that is a miracle anything at all ever gets done correctly by government and that we are able to survive as civilization. You'll also appreciate why net zero hasn't the slightest chance of success.

#Ferry #NetZero #Eurocrats #Climate #ClimateCrisis #Solar #SolarFerry

