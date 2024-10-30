Remember when Michael Moore made a movie celebrating Cuba's health care system? It seemed at times as if every shallow Hollywood celebrity was in love with Cuba, though none appeared to have moved there. I remember, too, in 1969, my first year in college, when a classmate jumped up to say how beautiful the country was because everyone worked together to cut the sugar cane. That idiot is probably a retired professor now or something like that or maybe he's a Senator from a state like Vermont. Who knows? What we do know is that Cuba is collapsing today because the communist tyrants thought they could run a grid.

Antonio Guiteras Power Plant, Source: Google Earth

Jo Nova has an excellent rundown on the problem, which I highly recommend, but I found one of the articles she cited to be particularly revealing. It was a Guardian piece, which may seem strange given that journal's leftist propensities and climate crisis sympathies, but the story it tells resonates, and here are some excerpts:

Cuba’s government has spent the last days attempting to get the island’s national grid functioning after repeated island-wide blackouts. Without power, sleep becomes difficult in the heat, food spoils and the water supply fails… A week after the blackout, the island has returned to the status quo ante with regular power cuts of up to 20 hours a day. But the crisis has left a deep, melancholy dread about the future… This current crisis began on 17 October, when an order went out for all non-essential state workers to go home. The effort to save power didn’t save the system, and a day later, the island went dark. Antonio Guiteras, one of the main power stations, shut down, crashing all the other big generating stations in the system. “It’s very hard to restart a power station,” said a retired engineer from Antonio Guiteras, who asked to remain anonymous. “You need to produce a lot of electricity just to get it going.” Antonio Guiteras was built in 1989, and is now battered and obsolete. “The truth is that it was built rotten,” said the engineer. He told harrowing stories of working with faulty safety equipment, political management who would disappear when problems arose and a system long pushed to its limit. “There was a scheduled maintenance programme, but it was never followed,” he said. “The requirements were too tight. We were told: ‘The factory has to produce, so patch it up.’”

…For most of its existence, Cuba’s government has relied on the largesse of allies – first Russia and then Venezuela. But those countries, facing their own difficulties, have cut supplies heavily. “It’s like trying to keep a sinking ship afloat with corks,” said one European diplomat. In a televised address, Cuba’s prime minister, Manuel Marrero, said the emerging private sector would have to pay more for its power, while the government looks to renewables to secure its future energy needs. The island is blessed by sunshine, but the multiple attempts to start solar projects have nearly all failed when the companies involved failed to get paid. “The government isn’t stupid,” said a foreign businessman. “But there is no money.” Instead a deal has been cut with a Chinese firm to provide the materials for a slew of solar farms in return for access to Cuba’s nickel deposits. But with well over 10% of Cuba’s population having fled the economic crisis on the island in the last two years, there is scepticism whether the expertise remains to build such systems.

What a mess! It's a huge lesson that seemingly has to be learned over and over again; that government is incapable of managing much of anything. Only a free market can ensure energy security. And, when you've lost those free markets and destroyed your energy security, there is nothing but misery ahead; misery that won't be cured by any amount of green energy.

