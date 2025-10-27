Guest post by Jim Willis of Marcellus Drilling News.

Something remarkable has happened in the Pennsylvania State Senate, where Republicans hold a slim majority with 27 members and Democrats have 23 members. In an unusual act of bipartisanship, six of the Democrat Senators (26% of all PA Democrat Senators, more than one-quarter) voted with all 27 Republicans to pass a bill that would erase Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) regulations from Pennsylvania’s books. RGGI is a carbon tax on coal- and gas-fired power plants in the state.

Pennsylvania has never been an official member of RGGI. PA’s previous governor, Tom Wolf, unilaterally tried to force the state into the plan in 2019 via Executive Order (see Gov. Wolf Goes Bonkers: EO Destroying Gas-Fired Elec, Carbon Tax). Republicans in the PA Senate filed a lawsuit claiming RGGI is a tax and that only the legislature can vote to assess new taxes.

Current Governor Josh Shapiro also wants the state in RGGI, or an even worse alternative he proposed called the Pennsylvania Climate Emissions Reduction Act, or PACER (see PA Gov. Shapiro Proposes Own Version of Marcellus-Killing Carbon Tax). Shapiro’s “fix” is arguably worse than RGGI.

The states currently participating in RGGI are Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, and Vermont. PA’s status is pending the Senate lawsuit that the Democrats on the PA Supreme Court refuse to rule on until after the November election. Supporters of this insane carbon tax claim it lowers carbon dioxide emissions. We have incontrovertible proof that this is a lie (see RGGI Good at Taxing Electric Consumers, Bad at Lowering Emissions).

Until now, the PA Senate Dems have been in lockstep in supporting the RGGI carbon tax. Those who want to get reelected are now rethinking that position, and six of them broke ranks to vote with Republicans, passing the bill.

Of course, the radical Democrats that control the PA House by a single seat (102 Democrats vs. 101 Republicans) will never allow this bill on the floor for a vote. The House Democrat leadership is NOT bipartisan. They rule their members with an iron fist.

The remarkable thing here is that cracks are beginning to appear in the RGGI carbon tax wall. The Dems who broke ranks recognize that as long as the threat of an RGGI carbon tax hangs over the state, new gas-fired power plants will not get built, putting the state’s ability to attract new AI data centers in doubt.

From the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette:

Voting on a controversial issue in a rapidly changing energy environment, six Democratic senators, including Nick Pisciottano of Allegheny County, joined all Republicans on Wednesday to pass a bill that would erase Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative regulations from Pennsylvania’s books. The RGGI rules came into being after Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf took executive action in 2019 to put Pennsylvania into the market consortium of a dozen states. It is designed to reduce carbon dioxide emissions from power plants. Pennsylvania’s active involvement in RGGI was put on hold after opponents went to court. The bill passed on Wednesday — it consists of a few sentences — has the same wording as one introduced about nine months earlier and put to a final vote in the Senate on Feb. 4. Four Democrats joined all Republicans to pass that bill. It has been awaiting action in the House since then. “We cannot keep waiting on the court decision,” said Sen. Lisa Boscola, a Northampton County Democrat, during the Senate debate Wednesday. “RGGI is a relic. It does not reflect the reality of today’s grid or today’s cost.” A Democratic supporter, Sen. Carolyn Comitta of Chester County, said she voted ‘no’ because of a worsening climate crisis and the lack of action by Pennsylvania government on it. She also said the state must support either RGGI or a new plan submitted by Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro. Action on the second-time-around bill sponsored by Sen. Gene Yaw, R-Lycoming, came as lawmakers are buffeted by near-daily concerns tied to energy. There are worries about rising energy use, inadequate supply, data center electricity demands, and proposals for multi-billion dollar companies to build power plants that will only serve one or two corporate customers. Top Republicans have said separating the state from any association with RGGI is a mandatory part of any Pennsylvania energy strategy. Many Democrats believe the climate-protecting intent of RGGI must be supported. “It is time to move on,” Senate Republican Majority Leader Joe Pittman of Indiana County said. “We need to support abrogation of this regulation again.” Mr. Yaw said in an interview that he introduced the bill a second time to “emphasize the critical nature of the issue.” As an illustration of how rapidly things are changing, Mr. Yaw said that at the start of the year, perhaps one percent of Pennsylvanians knew what PJM Interconnection was. Now, he said, it’s likely that a lot more people know PJM is the organization that runs the power grid for Pennsylvania and other nearby states – because of all the worries about rising electric bills, potential brownouts, and other power issues. “I think there is a little bit more understanding with how these things are affecting electricity and generation,” he said. Mr. Shapiro sued PJM and has threatened to pull Pennsylvania out of the organization. On RGGI, his administration appealed to the state Supreme Court after Commonwealth Court struck down Pennsylvania’s participation in the consortium. Asked Wednesday about the bill approval in the Senate, a spokesperson for Mr. Shapiro, Rosie Lapowsky, pointed to the governor’s own energy proposals. “Independent studies have shown that if passed into law, the governor’s plan will save Pennsylvanians millions on their energy bills while creating billions of dollars in energy investment,” Ms. Lapowsky said. She added that Senate Republicans should “stop playing political games” and work with Democrats to create a comprehensive energy plan. The six Senate Democrats who voted with Republicans on Wednesday were Mr. Pisciottano, Ms. Boscola, and Sens. Marty Flynn of Lackawanna County, James Malone of Lancaster County, Nick Miller of Lehigh County, and Christine Tartaglione of Philadelphia. In the Feb. 4 vote on the earlier, identical bill, Mr. Malone was not yet in office and Ms. Tartaglione voted against the measure.

Here's a copy of the bill as passed:

Senate Republicans issued this press release to herald the passage of the bill:

Sen. Joe Pittman (R-41) today highlighted the passage of bipartisan legislation preventing a new electricity tax by repealing Pennsylvania’s participation in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI). Senate Bill 1068 was approved by a vote of 33-17. For more than six years, Senate Republicans have voiced opposition to RGGI, a multi-state compact, which would increase electricity rates on families and employers, cut energy and manufacturing jobs and cause Pennsylvania power plants to close. Senate Bill 1068, is the most recent initiative to formally repeal Pennsylvania’s participation in RGGI, ensuring any decision to impose electricity taxes or emissions programs must go through the legislative process rather than being enacted unilaterally by the governor. “The Commonwealth Court decision, rendered now almost two years ago, was that entering into RGGI in the manner which Gov. Tom Wolf began was unconstitutional because it did not have legislative approval,” Pittman said. “Energy is a massive driver of inflation, and I cannot think of a more aggressive way to increase costs for every Pennsylvanian than to make them pay more to simply turn their lights on. It is time for us to move on, and I call on our friends in the House to join us in passing this critical, bipartisan legislation.” Pennsylvania has not seen any investment in baseload generation over the past six years, threatening the state’s ability to meet its energy needs in the years ahead. That happened because – despite bipartisan opposition from the General Assembly – the Department of Environmental Protection and the Environmental Quality Board pressed ahead with regulations to participate in RGGI and establish a CO2 Budget Trading Program. In 2023, responding to a lawsuit brought by Senate Republicans, the Commonwealth Court ruled that RGGI is a tax and cannot be implemented without legislative approval. However, Gov. Josh Shapiro appealed the decision to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court. Shapiro’s decision has deepened concerns about energy grid reliability and affordability, prolonged uncertainty for workers and businesses across the commonwealth – and caused electricity prices to go up for hardworking families. The bill now heads to the House of Representatives for consideration.

