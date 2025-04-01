Europe is all but finished. It’s one disaster after another, all produced by the “experts.” Think about it:

The failed Energiewende.

One popular leader after another scuttled not by the voters but by the bankers, other globalist elites and an out-of-control and totally unaccountable EU.

EV mandates that are destroying the auto industry.

Unrestricted invasion by Middle East migrants intent on takeover of both the culture and the body politic rather than assimilation.

Stunning loss of freedom of speech.

Net zero policies that have already destroyed the UK’s steel industry and have produced nothing but deindustrialization and unaffordable electric prices everywhere.

The list grow daily and even the EU, committed as it is to World Economic Forum visions of destruction and a great reset, is now being forced to reevaluate its positions just to survive.

The leftist journal Politico has the story and here is a Grok summary of the article:

The article from Politico.eu, dated March 31, 2025, discusses how EU Climate Commissioner Wopke Hoekstra is contemplating adjustments to the European Union's 2040 climate goal. The European Commission aims to maintain its target of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 90% by 2040 but is considering "flexibilities" to ease political tensions over the costs to heavy industry and agriculture. These adjustments include options like delaying significant emission cuts, allowing countries to offset emissions by funding reductions elsewhere, or relying more on carbon removal through forests and technology. This shift comes amid a growing backlash against the EU's climate policies, with political focus shifting to defense and industrial competitiveness. The article highlights the delicate balance Hoekstra must strike between maintaining ambitious climate goals and addressing concerns from various EU political factions, particularly as the 2040 target will influence the bloc's 2035 climate commitments under the Paris Agreement. The final legislative proposal is expected soon, but its adoption will depend on negotiations influenced by key players like Germany and the European Parliament's diverse political groups.

They’re backing off, of course, and trying to hide it to maintain control and still use climate as leverage in that regard. But, the impact on electric rates and economies cannot be ignored.

Europe is in deep trouble. It’s elites and its experts are victims of the fatal conceit that intelligence in one thing equals intelligence in all things, which is never ever true. It can only be remedied by results, which are descending Europe like a cloud of lead balloons.

#Europe #UK #Electricity #Climate #NetZero #Immigration #Energiewende #Democracy #FreeSpeech #Tyranny

Share