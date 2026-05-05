Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
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The IPPC is a discredited leftwing political supporter that does only what their funders want to hear. It is only under severe duress that they have thrown out their extreme case. Their models are fatally flawed and don’t/can’t account for what really controls climate. Never having provided a history match to facts, their approach is wholly discounted.

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