Many of you may have already heard about the Butterfly Bridge in California, but you may not realize just how crazy an example of the out-of-control environmentalism the bridge truly is. Therefore, let me share two short videos to enlighten you.

The first includes Governor Gavin Newsom breaking ground for the bridge in 2022, which is a necessary backdrop to the story:

Notice how Newsom throw out a barb toward Florida at the end, totally ignorant of the Sunshine State’s success and how California’s idiotic climate and environmental policies have destroyed his own state.

The insanity of what’s happened was fully revealed here:

The woman standing next to Newsom in the first video and pictured in the second video is Beth Pratt. Read about her campaign for this bridge and see an outstanding picture of her here, and realize she is who Gavin Newsom and the Democrat Party view as their constituency today.

According to Grok, Pratt has, since 2011, “been the Regional Executive Director for the California Regional Center of the National Wildlife Federation (NWF), where she advocates for wildlife in urban and rural settings. She is best known for leading the #SaveLACougars campaign, which secured funding and public support to build the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing—a massive overpass over the 101 Freeway in Agoura Hills, California,”a/k/a the Butterfly Bridge.

She is often photographed “carrying a life-sized cardboard cutout of P-22 (the celebrity LA mountain lion) as a “walking educational tool” during public events and campaigns to raise awareness about urban wildlife isolation.

She also got “a tattoo of P-22 on her arm around 2014 as a personal commitment to the cause, which she used as a conversation starter and campaigning symbol” and “has defended the project publicly, attributing recent cost increases (to around $114 million total) to inflation, tariffs, labor issues, and other external factors.”

The National Wildlife Federation, of course, is a powerful special interest and tax-exempt NGO with a $156 million budget and $130 million in assets. It is funded by the usual suspects, including the Annenberg Foundation (e.g., a record $25 million challenge grant in 2021 for the wildlife crossing project), the Walton Family Foundation, Hewlett Foundation, David and Lucile Packard Foundation, and the Rockefeller Brothers Fund, all of whom hardly need tax-exemption from us to engage in this nonsense as they also fight energy development here at home. They should pay for the entire bridge, of course, but they use their tax-exempt money to leverage ours.

#California #BridgeToNowhere #ButterflyBridge #Foundations #NGOs #NationalWildlifeFederation #BethPratt #GavinNewsom

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