It is becoming ever more clear that climate change as a cause was, for its enablers, never about the planet, but rather about the opportunities for grifting. A story published Friday at The Daily Wire by Luke Rosiak spells out how easily the naive and well-intentioned can be conned when climate is the excuse .

Here are some excerpts, but read the whole thing:

Joe Sanberg, a top California Democrat activist who decried the corruption of big Wall Street banks and started a company marketed as the “cleaner” alternative, actually propped that company up through blatant fraud, he admitted Thursday. Sanberg and other high-profile Democrats started the carbon-credit platform and online banking app Aspiration Partners Inc., promising to plant trees and not invest in polluting industries. Its motto was “clean rich is the new filthy rich.” It was once a star of the “environmental, social, and governance (ESG)” movement that blended corporate finance with leftist politics, and counted actors Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert Downey Jr. as investors. But it was instead a scheme as corrupt as any on Wall Street, with Sanberg concocting fake customers for his tree-planting services to try to dupe investors into a $2 billion valuation, the Department of Justice said. Sanberg faces up to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of wire fraud, according to the Department of Justice… Aspiration was set up to have companies pay it for “carbon credits,” with Aspiration promising to pay third parties to plant trees in Africa that would offset their emissions. But the United States Postal Inspection Service said Sanberg “built a business on a lie to boost the company’s value and line his own pockets.” The findings raise questions about the broader world of “carbon credits” and whether they amount to one big company paying another big company money in exchange for fantasy indulgences, based more on partisan marketing than any real-world impact.

Sanberg also faces civil Securities and Exchange Commission charges that say he propped up fake customers to bolster his appearance… “Through his fraud, Sanberg raised more than $300 million from investors who falsely believed Aspiration had a thriving environmental sustainability services business,” it says. Sanberg owned 30% of the company and took $100 million in loans backed by his shares… In 2021, Aspiration attempted to go public through a SPAC, giving prospective investors projections based on the fraud, the SEC said. The “greenwashing” firm touted that revenue was “up 584%” due in part to “Enterprise Sustainability Services.” …In January 2022, the board gave him an $8 million cash bonus, “despite having low cash reserves.” That year, Aspiration had $104 million in revenue that didn’t actually exist, and its outside auditor resigned due to “characteristics of fraud.” The effort to go public through a SPAC collapsed in 2023, but not before taking $300 million from investors, including former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer.

Not every grifter is a criminal, of course. Most are just taking advantage of foolish government policies. What is important in this instance is the evidence of just how easy a ginned-up cause such as climate can be turned into a grifting opportunity, legal or not, that produces enormous wealth for its propagandists in one of the biggest wealth transfers to elites ever conjured up.

#DailyWire #JoeSandberg #Climate #CarbonCredits #TreePlanting

Share